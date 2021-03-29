News Corp buys Houghton Mifflin's consumer arm for $349 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - News Corp will acquire the
consumer unit of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Co for $349 million in cash, the Rupert Murdoch-led
media company said on Monday, marking its second buyout in
nearly a week.
The unit, HMH Books and Media, will be operated by News
Corp's publishing division HarperCollins Publishers, and will
give it access to over 7,000 titles including novels from
writers like George Orwell, J.R.R. Tolkien and Robert Penn
Warren.
The sale comes at a time when News Corp, which also owns Dow
Jones Newswires, is making acquisitions to bolster its portfolio
and expand while bearing the brunt of the economic impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Sunday.
News Corp said on March 25 that it had agreed to buy
financial news firm Investor's Business Daily for $275 million.
