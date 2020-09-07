Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/07/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

Shares in SoftBank tumbled 7%, as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks. 

 
Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat. 

 
Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment. 

 
Wish Joins Amazon in Restricting Seed Sales Amid Global Mystery

Amazon.com is barring foreign sales of seeds into the U.S.-and e-commerce company Wish will ban the sale of seeds-after thousands of suspicious packets, many postmarked from China, arrived at households around the world this summer. 

 
'Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing

Sci-fi spy film 'Tenet' grossed an estimated $20.2 million in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday weekend. 

 
Netflix's Reed Hastings Deems Remote Work 'a Pure Negative'

The streaming giant's leader says not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, makes doing business harder and that he is eager to have staff back in the office once a coronavirus vaccine is available. 

 
Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market

Shares in China's Nongfu Spring surged ahead of its Hong Kong debut, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal. 

 
Samsung, Verizon Sign $6.65 Billion 5G Contract

The agreement for network equipment and services marks a major boost to the South Korean firm's quest to become a key 5G supplier. 

 
Shares in China's Top Chip Maker Tumble as U.S. Weighs Export Controls

Stock in Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell sharply after the U.S. government said it was considering placing export restrictions on the company. 

 
Amazon Bans Foreign Plant Sales to U.S. Amid Global Seed Mystery

The move by Amazon comes as the mystery seeds led U.S. officials to raise alarms about the ease with which sales can occur on e-commerce sites, creating potential threats to U.S. agriculture.

05:59pFAA investigating manufacturing flaws in Boeing 787 jetliners
RE
05:59pJapan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi
RE
05:40pUK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall
RE
05:27pUK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit - BoE's Haldane
RE
05:27pBoe's haldane says uk consumers have shown themselves to be incredibly resilient and adaptive and so too have businesses
RE
05:25pBoe's haldane says recovery of uk economy isn’t being given enough credit
RE
05:23pBank of england's haldane says extending uk's job retention scheme would prevent a necessary process of adjustment in labour market - city am newspaper
RE
05:23pJapan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi
RE
