SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

Shares in SoftBank tumbled 7%, as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks.

Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat.

Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment.

'Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing

Sci-fi spy film 'Tenet' grossed an estimated $20.2 million in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday weekend.

Netflix's Reed Hastings Deems Remote Work 'a Pure Negative'

The streaming giant's leader says not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, makes doing business harder and that he is eager to have staff back in the office once a coronavirus vaccine is available.

Bottled-Water Giant Taps Hong Kong IPO Market

Shares in China's Nongfu Spring surged ahead of its Hong Kong debut, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal.

Samsung, Verizon Sign $6.65 Billion 5G Contract

The agreement for network equipment and services marks a major boost to the South Korean firm's quest to become a key 5G supplier.

Shares in China's Top Chip Maker Tumble as U.S. Weighs Export Controls

Stock in Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell sharply after the U.S. government said it was considering placing export restrictions on the company.

Amazon Bans Foreign Plant Sales to U.S. Amid Global Seed Mystery

The move by Amazon comes as the mystery seeds led U.S. officials to raise alarms about the ease with which sales can occur on e-commerce sites, creating potential threats to U.S. agriculture.