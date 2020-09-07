Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat. 

 
SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

Shares in SoftBank tumbled 7%, as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks. 

 
Nongfu Spring Shares Surge in Hong Kong Debut

Nongfu Spring Co. shares opened 85% higher in their Hong Kong debut, highlighting investor zeal for one of China's largest bottled-water companies. 

 
Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment. 

 
Amazon, Wish Are Restricting Seed Sales. That May Not Stop Mystery Mailings.

E-commerce giants are enacting major new restrictions on the sale of seeds, but the moves are unlikely to eliminate the tactics government officials and industry experts suspect are behind the mystery seeds caper that gripped the world this summer. 

 
'Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing

Sci-fi spy film 'Tenet' grossed an estimated $20.2 million in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday weekend. 

 
Netflix's Reed Hastings Deems Remote Work 'a Pure Negative'

The streaming giant's leader says not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, makes doing business harder and that he is eager to have staff back in the office once a coronavirus vaccine is available. 

 
Samsung, Verizon Sign $6.65 Billion 5G Contract

The agreement for network equipment and services marks a major boost to the South Korean firm's quest to become a key 5G supplier. 

 
Shares in China's Top Chip Maker Tumble as U.S. Weighs Export Controls

Stock in Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell sharply after the U.S. government said it was considering placing export restrictions on the company. 

 
Railcar Makers Cut Costs as Pandemic Adds to Industry Woes

Finance chief at Trinity Industries is considering outsourcing, and plans to save $70 million through layoffs and administrative cuts this year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aEXXONMOBIL PNG : Discovery of the Copiula mosbyae in Papua New Guinea
PU
12:19aSensex, Nifty subdued as China border tensions, financials weigh
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend
RE
12:01aHK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam
RE
09/07BANK OF MONGOLIA : BoM's gross purchases of precious metals totaled 14.8 tons
PU
09/07Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption
RE
09/07Japan's economy sinks deeper into worst postwar contraction, intensifies challenge for new leader
RE
09/07Mexico raises gross debt limit to 70% for rest of president's term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4SCENTRE GROUP : SCENTRE : August 2020 Rent Collection
5EASYJET PLC : IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group