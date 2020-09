Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Surges in Hong Kong Debut

Stock in China's top bottled-water company surged in its Hong Kong debut, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal.

Amazon, Wish Are Restricting Seed Sales. That May Not Stop Mystery Mailings.

E-commerce giants are enacting major new restrictions on the sale of seeds, but the moves are unlikely to eliminate the tactics government officials and industry experts suspect are behind the mystery seeds caper that gripped the world this summer.

Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat.

SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

Shares in SoftBank tumbled 7%, as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks.

Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment.

'Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing

Sci-fi spy film 'Tenet' grossed an estimated $20.2 million in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday weekend.

Netflix's Reed Hastings Deems Remote Work 'a Pure Negative'

The streaming giant's leader says not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, makes doing business harder and that he is eager to have staff back in the office once a coronavirus vaccine is available.

Samsung, Verizon Sign $6.65 Billion 5G Contract

The agreement for network equipment and services marks a major boost to the South Korean firm's quest to become a key 5G supplier.

Shares in China's Top Chip Maker Tumble as U.S. Weighs Export Controls

Stock in Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell sharply after the U.S. government said it was considering placing export restrictions on the company.

Railcar Makers Cut Costs as Pandemic Adds to Industry Woes

Finance chief at Trinity Industries is considering outsourcing, and plans to save $70 million through layoffs and administrative cuts this year.