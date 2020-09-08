General Motors Takes Stake in Electric-Vehicle Company Nikola

GM agreed to help Nikola engineer and build its electric pickup truck in exchange for an 11% stake, the latest tie-up between a traditional auto maker and a vehicle upstart.

Peloton Rides Covid-19 Wave, Adding Products, Cutting Bike Price

Peloton is expanding its lineup and cutting the price of its core exercise bike by 24% this week, moves aimed at taking a bigger chunk of a shifting fitness market and addressing complaints about sticker shock.

Gannett Hires Spotify Veteran in Push for Digital News Subscribers

The U.S. newspaper chain has named former Spotify executive Mayur Gupta to the new post of chief marketing and strategy officer, as Gannett tries to sharpen its focus on attracting digital subscribers.

Shopify Is One of the Biggest Pandemic Winners

The e-commerce software provider is suddenly worth roughly $117 billion, having benefited from small businesses being forced to open online stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

SoftBank's $4 Billion Tech Option Gambit Feels Like Déjà Vu

A company famous for its extravagant vision of the far-off future-which, according to its website, predicts humans will live to 200 and may coexist with "kind and intelligent robots"-is rightfully being punished for dabbling in stock speculation here and now.

Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat.

Urban Outfitters Navigates Inventory Challenges Amid Pandemic

Urban Outfitters wants to have less inventory but needs to make sure it still has the right products on offer.

Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Surges in Hong Kong Debut

Stock in China's top bottled-water company closed 54% higher on its first day of trading in Hong Kong, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal.

Temasek Warns of Tough Times as Portfolio Falls to $214 Billion

Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. said its net portfolio value for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion, and warned of a challenging investment climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic and rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Airlines Fight for Passengers in Weak Travel Market

Relaxing domestic ticket-change fees will cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue when passenger bookings start to improve, but it is a loss aimed at winning back customers.