Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:16am EDT
General Motors Takes Stake in Electric-Vehicle Company Nikola

GM agreed to help Nikola engineer and build its electric pickup truck in exchange for an 11% stake, the latest tie-up between a traditional auto maker and a vehicle upstart. 

 
Peloton Rides Covid-19 Wave, Adding Products, Cutting Bike Price

Peloton is expanding its lineup and cutting the price of its core exercise bike by 24% this week, moves aimed at taking a bigger chunk of a shifting fitness market and addressing complaints about sticker shock. 

 
Gannett Hires Spotify Veteran in Push for Digital News Subscribers

The U.S. newspaper chain has named former Spotify executive Mayur Gupta to the new post of chief marketing and strategy officer, as Gannett tries to sharpen its focus on attracting digital subscribers. 

 
Shopify Is One of the Biggest Pandemic Winners

The e-commerce software provider is suddenly worth roughly $117 billion, having benefited from small businesses being forced to open online stores during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
SoftBank's $4 Billion Tech Option Gambit Feels Like Déjà Vu

A company famous for its extravagant vision of the far-off future-which, according to its website, predicts humans will live to 200 and may coexist with "kind and intelligent robots"-is rightfully being punished for dabbling in stock speculation here and now. 

 
Production Problems Spur Broad FAA Review of Boeing Dreamliner Lapses

Production problems at a Boeing 787 Dreamliner factory have prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses potentially stretching back almost a decade. The plane maker says there is no immediate safety threat. 

 
Urban Outfitters Navigates Inventory Challenges Amid Pandemic

Urban Outfitters wants to have less inventory but needs to make sure it still has the right products on offer. 

 
Chinese Bottled-Water Giant Surges in Hong Kong Debut

Stock in China's top bottled-water company closed 54% higher on its first day of trading in Hong Kong, after investors thirsty for new stock sales placed nearly $150 billion of orders for a $1.1 billion deal. 

 
Temasek Warns of Tough Times as Portfolio Falls to $214 Billion

Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. said its net portfolio value for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion, and warned of a challenging investment climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic and rising U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
Airlines Fight for Passengers in Weak Travel Market

Relaxing domestic ticket-change fees will cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue when passenger bookings start to improve, but it is a loss aimed at winning back customers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.35% 171.05 Delayed Quote.-47.49%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.76% 30 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -1.61% 35.55 Delayed Quote.244.48%
SHOPIFY INC. -4.20% 973.02 Delayed Quote.144.74%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -5.14% 248.21 Delayed Quote.65.97%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. 2.35% 24.41 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aNasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens
RE
09:28aU.S., European COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour
RE
09:20aGOLD X MINING : Receives $6.82 Million from Exercise of Warrants and Announces OTCQX Ticker Change to “GLDXF”
PU
09:19aIn new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 4 September 2020
PU
09:11aProposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains
RE
09:05aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Auction Results (September 8, 2020)
PU
08:46aSouth Africa's Shoprite to quit Kenya
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF launches an inaugural landmark offering of green bonds con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group