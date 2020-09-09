AstraZeneca Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trial After Illness in a U.K. Subject

AstraZeneca said it paused clinical trials of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after a participant in a U.K. study had an unexplained illness.

Tullow Oil Faces Possible Cash Crunch

Tullow Oil shares fell more than 10% after the company warned it could face a liquidity shortfall by April 2022, and would need to negotiate a financial restructuring with its creditors to continue trading.

Netflix Names Bela Bajaria as New Head of Global TV

In a major shake-up at Netflix, Bela Bajaria has been put in charge of global television and Cindy Holland, a key architect of the streaming giant's original content strategy, is leaving.

Taboola's Deal for Outbrain Is Called Off

The internet's two largest content-recommendation companies agreed last year to combine, but the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses prompted renegotiations.

Mallinckrodt Pays Brass $5 Million in Bonuses Ahead of Possible Bankruptcy

A chapter 11 filing could pit state and local governments against creditors and affect a settlement over the drugmaker's role in the opioid crisis.

Northrop Grumman Halts Development of OmegA Rocket

Northrop Grumman Corp. is halting development of its OmegA rocket, conceived as the company's primary project to compete for lucrative U.S. national-security launches against the likes of Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., SpaceX and most recently, boosters manufactured by a startup run by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Silver Lake to Invest $1.02 Billion in Reliance Retail Ventures

Silver Lake has agreed to invest $1.02 billion in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., the U.S. private-equity firm's second billion-dollar investment in the company.

Lululemon's Sales Rise as Athleisure Demand Persists

The apparel maker saw a jump in its online business that largely offset sales lost to temporary store closures in the latest quarter.

Apple Countersues 'Fortnite' Maker Epic Games, Seeks Damages

The iPhone maker accused Epic of breaching a contract when it introduced a new in-app payment system within the "Fortnite" videogame, the latest escalation of the battle between Apple and the software developer.

Slack's Pandemic Growth Takes Hit From Disappointing Billings

Slack Technologies enjoyed strong customer growth even as some users cut back on use of the workplace-collaboration tool, showing how pandemic-driven changes have been both a boon and burden for business-software firms.