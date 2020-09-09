Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:16am EDT
AstraZeneca Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trial After Illness in a U.K. Subject

AstraZeneca said it paused clinical trials of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after a participant in a U.K. study had an unexplained illness. 

 
Tullow Oil Faces Possible Cash Crunch

Tullow Oil shares fell more than 10% after the company warned it could face a liquidity shortfall by April 2022, and would need to negotiate a financial restructuring with its creditors to continue trading. 

 
Netflix Names Bela Bajaria as New Head of Global TV

In a major shake-up at Netflix, Bela Bajaria has been put in charge of global television and Cindy Holland, a key architect of the streaming giant's original content strategy, is leaving. 

 
Taboola's Deal for Outbrain Is Called Off

The internet's two largest content-recommendation companies agreed last year to combine, but the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses prompted renegotiations. 

 
Mallinckrodt Pays Brass $5 Million in Bonuses Ahead of Possible Bankruptcy

A chapter 11 filing could pit state and local governments against creditors and affect a settlement over the drugmaker's role in the opioid crisis. 

 
Northrop Grumman Halts Development of OmegA Rocket

Northrop Grumman Corp. is halting development of its OmegA rocket, conceived as the company's primary project to compete for lucrative U.S. national-security launches against the likes of Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., SpaceX and most recently, boosters manufactured by a startup run by billionaire Jeff Bezos. 

 
Silver Lake to Invest $1.02 Billion in Reliance Retail Ventures

Silver Lake has agreed to invest $1.02 billion in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., the U.S. private-equity firm's second billion-dollar investment in the company. 

 
Lululemon's Sales Rise as Athleisure Demand Persists

The apparel maker saw a jump in its online business that largely offset sales lost to temporary store closures in the latest quarter. 

 
Apple Countersues 'Fortnite' Maker Epic Games, Seeks Damages

The iPhone maker accused Epic of breaching a contract when it introduced a new in-app payment system within the "Fortnite" videogame, the latest escalation of the battle between Apple and the software developer. 

 
Slack's Pandemic Growth Takes Hit From Disappointing Billings

Slack Technologies enjoyed strong customer growth even as some users cut back on use of the workplace-collaboration tool, showing how pandemic-driven changes have been both a boon and burden for business-software firms.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aBeckham's Guild to kick off London IPO as esports flourish
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:10aBeijing accuses Australia of harassment of Chinese journalists
RE
10:10aBritain blocks plans for new coal mine in northeast England
RE
10:08aUkraine sunoil prices jump so far September - analyst
RE
10:08aChina says U.S. trying to incite instability with proposed orders to block Xinjiang imports
RE
10:06aEU chief negotiator Barnier arrives in London for Brexit trade talks
RE
10:06aBreaking Brexit treaty? Britain unveils details for post-EU life
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
3China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : CEO expects shareholder support for UK HQ move
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group