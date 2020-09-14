Regulators Prepare to Reprimand Citigroup for Failing to Improve Risk Systems

The expected rebuke from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve accelerated planning for Chief Executive Michael Corbat's retirement.

GNC Scraps Auction, Going Ahead With Sale to China's Harbin

The vitamin retailer is moving ahead with a sale to China's Harbin Pharmaceutical after no other offers emerged, even as the deal drew scrutiny from Sen. Marco Rubio.

Verizon to Buy TracFone in Deal Valued at Up to $7 Billion

Verizon has agreed to acquire prepaid wireless reseller TracFone from América Móvil for up to $7 billion in cash and stock, bringing the country's largest reseller of cellphone services under the wing of the country's biggest wireless provider.

Kodak Loan Draws Review From Watchdog

A planned $765 million U.S. loan for Eastman Kodak to produce drug ingredients is under review by the inspector general of the agency that helped put together the deal.

Oracle Deal With TikTok to Undergo U.S. Security Review

The Treasury Department said it would review an agreement for Oracle and others to revamp TikTok's U.S. operations with the aim of avoiding a ban of the popular video-sharing app because of its Chinese ownership.

Lilly's Arthritis Drug Helped Covid-19 Patients Recover Faster

Eli Lilly is seeking emergency-use authorization for the arthritis drug Olumiant after a study found it accelerated the recovery of hospitalized Covid-19 patients who were also treated with Gilead's remdesivir.

Merck to Invest $1 Billion in Seattle Genetics

The companies will collaborate on developing and selling Seattle Genetics' breast-cancer treatments. Merck said it is buying five million shares at about $200 a share.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Has Cash Burning a Hole in His Pocket

Over the past six months, technology investor SoftBank has signed more than $90 billion in deals. Now the big question is: What will it do with all that money?

Delta to Use Frequent-Flier Program to Raise $6.5 Billion

Delta Air Lines is the latest carrier to use its frequent-flier program to secure cash to weather the coronavirus pandemic, announcing plans to raise $6.5 billion backed by its SkyMiles program.

Trial of Former Nissan Executive Greg Kelly to Kick Off in Tokyo

The former Nissan executive charged with helping hide Carlos Ghosn's compensation as Nissan chief goes on trial Tuesday and is expected to maintain his innocence.