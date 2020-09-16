FTC Preparing Possible Antitrust Suit Against Facebook

The case preparations come after the Federal Trade Commission has spent more than a year investigating concerns that Facebook has been using its powerful market position to stifle competition.

China's ByteDance to Keep Majority TikTok Stake in Oracle Deal

The proposal being reviewed by national-security regulators has China's ByteDance retaining a majority stake in its TikTok app with Oracle as a technology partner and minority holder in a U.S.-based company.

Kodak Didn't Break Law When Loan Was Revealed, Panel Finds

A special committee hired by the company's board found several governance concerns regarding the announcement of a planned $765 million loan from the U.S. government, but said none of them violated the law.

Kohl's Cuts Corporate Workforce by 15%

Affected are open roles and jobs at the company's headquarters in Wisconsin and its New York City and California offices.

GM Accuses Ex-Board Member of Leaking Information to Rival Fiat

A new General Motors' lawsuit claims Fiat Chrysler bribed an ex-director in an effort to win better labor costs during union bargaining.

Microsoft's Failure to Land TikTok Raises Questions Over What's Next for CEO Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suffered a rare defeat in his company's failed pursuit of viral video app TikTok. That doesn't mean he's done hunting for the tech giant's next big thing.

FedEx Logs Record Revenue on Surge in Packages

The delivery company posted the highest quarterly revenue in its history as the coronavirus pandemic spurred residential-delivery levels normally seen during the holiday season.

Alibaba-Backed ZTO Express Seeks Hong Kong Listing

U.S.-listed ZTO Express is seeking to raise up to US$1.56 billion in Hong Kong, joining a string of Chinese companies obtaining a secondary listing in the city amid U.S.-China tensions

Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer.

DOJ Investigates Electric-Truck Startup Nikola

The Justice Department has joined U.S. securities regulators in examining allegations that electric-truck startup Nikola misled investors by making exaggerated claims about its technology.