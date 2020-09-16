Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT
KKR Leads $450 Million Funding for Online Fitness Platform Zwift

A specific valuation for the Series C round wasn't disclosed, but a Zwift representative said it exceeded $1 billion. 

 
Amazon Music Joins Podcasting Fray

The company is looking to attract new listeners with a roster of 70,000 titles including originals from DJ Khaled and Dan Patrick. 

 
Kodak Didn't Break Law When Loan Was Revealed, Its Review Finds

A special committee hired by the company's board found several governance concerns regarding the announcement of a planned $765 million loan from the U.S. government, but said none of them violated the law. 

 
Covid-19 Antibody Drug Shown to Reduce Hospitalizations, Eli Lilly Says

An antibody-based drug derived from the blood of an early U.S. survivor of Covid-19 reduced the rate of hospitalization compared with a placebo in a new study of people recently diagnosed with the disease, said Eli Lilly, one of the drug's developers. 

 
FAA, Boeing Blasted Over 737 MAX Failures in Democratic Report

A report from House Democrats reveals details of how Boeing design errors, lax government oversight and lack of transparency by the plane maker and regulators set the stage for two fatal 737 MAX crashes. 

 
Warburg, Management Commit Up to $1 Billion for New Tech Platform

Private-equity firm Warburg Pincus is joining forces with three veteran technology executives to form a new platform company and arming them with up to $1 billion in equity to hunt for deals. 

 
New York City Hotels Fear Raft of Closures Due to Coronavirus

Hoteliers fear a wave of closures is coming as the pandemic has hammered occupancy rates, and say a New York City Council bill mandating workers be kept after a property sale could deal the industry a further blow. 

 
Power Companies Brace For Supply Chain Shake-Up From New Cyber Rules

Many electricity companies and vendors are holding their breath as the Trump administration finalizes new limits on foreign equipment in an effort to bolster the U.S. power grid's cybersecurity. 

 
Inditex Returns to Profit

Inditex shares rose sharply after the Zara owner posted an above forecast profit in the second quarter as almost all stores reopened, while reporting a 21% cut in operating expenses. 

 
Suez in Talks to Sell Recycling, Recovery Units

Suez has entered into exclusive talks to sell some of its waste-recycling and recovery activities, valued at around EUR1.1 billion, to Schwarz's PreZero.

