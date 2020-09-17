Facebook to Curb Internal Debate Over Sensitive Issues Amid Staff Discord

Facebook is moving to curb internal debate around divisive political and social topics, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said, after a spate of disputes and criticism that has fueled discord among staffers.

LVMH Sought French Government Help in Dropping Tiffany Takeover

The luxury-goods company asked the top negotiator in France's tax talks with the U.S. for help in backing out of its agreement to take over Tiffany and was turned down.

Refund Requests Pour In for Bankrupt New York Sports Clubs Owner

The bankrupt owner of New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts said it was prepared to pay out as much as $850,000 in an effort to quell a social-media-fueled backlash over its billing practices during the pandemic.

Judge Clears China's Harbin to Buy GNC

Vitamin seller GNC won court approval to sell itself to its largest shareholder, China's Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, despite national-security concerns raised by Sen. Marco Rubio.

Companies Brace for Higher Taxes After U.S. Election

A survey showed 70% of executives anticipate higher tax rates regardless of who wins to fund recent stimulus spending, tax deferrals and other types of coronavirus-related relief by the federal government.

Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Weighs Bankruptcy Over Asbestos Overhang

Auto-parts manufacturer Garrett Motion is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing as tensions rise with former parent Honeywell International over asbestos injury payments and as sales have slumped during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oracle, Walmart Aim for Significant Stake in TikTok

Backers of plans for Oracle to join with TikTok to create a new U.S. company for the video-sharing app are working on a new ownership structure aimed at alleviating U.S. concerns over Chinese control.

MetLife to Buy Versant Health for $1.7 Billion

The insurance company said the deal would turn it into the third biggest vision insurer in the U.S. and further a diversification push.

Developing Countries Push to Limit Patent Protections for Covid-19 Vaccines

A group of developing countries, backed by U.N. agencies and activist groups, is pushing to limit patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines being tested by some of the world's biggest drug firms so that cheaper copies can be made for poorer nations.

Ann Taylor's Parent Gets Nearly $41 Million New Offer for Catherines Brand

Ascena Retail, the parent company of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, plans to sell its plus-size chain Catherines out of bankruptcy to a new bidder for more than double what it was initially offered.