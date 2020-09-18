Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. to Put Bans on TikTok and WeChat on Sunday

Downloads of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app and U.S. use of China's popular messaging-and-payment app face bans over national security and data privacy concerns. 

 
Citadel Securities, Quantlab Loom Over Market-Manipulation Trial

Citadel Securities and Quantlab Financial are at the center of a criminal trial over market manipulation known as spoofing. 

 
A Learning Curve for Pearson's New Boss

The incoming CEO of the education publisher will have to get to grips with rapid shifts in how schools and universities teach as Covid-19 forces them to do more teaching online. 

 
Maersk Prepares Job Cuts as It Extends Reorganization

AP Moller-Maersk is undertaking a shake-up that could affect thousands of jobs as the Danish shipping giant moves to cut costs and simplify its business. 

 
Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Nears Bankruptcy Sale to KPS

Garrett Motion is in talks to sell itself out of bankruptcy to a private-equity firm, part of the auto supplier's strategy to quell a commercial dispute over asbestos-injury payments with former parent Honeywell. 

 
Consumers Take Retailers to Court Over Unused Gift Cards

Consumer law firms are working to help shoppers recoup the value of unused gift cards from bankrupt retail chains, hoping to revive court claims that might otherwise be deemed worthless. 

 
The Incredible Shrinking GM: Mary Barra Bets That Smaller Is Better

The CEO streamlined a company that for decades reigned as the world's largest auto maker. Now, she is readying for the next big bet: electric cars. 

 
European Luxury Companies Take $20 Bln Pandemic Hit

Famous brands lost billions in sales in the first half amid the initial coronavirus lockdowns and fear that disruption will continue into the second half. 

 
Console Makers Now Have Bigger Game to Play

Microsoft and Sony have cooled their long-running price war over videogame consoles. But that is because a much bigger contest looms. 

 
Volkswagen Global Sales Fall

German car maker Volkswagen said group sales declined 6.6% in August, with only China seeing a rise in new deliveries.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.34% 9566 Delayed Quote.0.92%
FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED -0.21% 48.2 End-of-day quote.-38.21%
GARRETT MOTION INC. -24.32% 1.805 Delayed Quote.-75.88%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.46% 31.49 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.28% 168.116 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
KPS AG 0.00% 5.68 Delayed Quote.-21.44%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.78% 197.18 Delayed Quote.30.03%
SONY CORPORATION 2.35% 8323 End-of-day quote.12.46%
THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED 0.54% 5.6 End-of-day quote.13.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.83% 141.98 Delayed Quote.-16.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pFed Issues New Bank Guidance to Improve Main Street Loan Access
DJ
01:32pAt Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk
DJ
01:25pCANDENTE COPPER : announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
01:20pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : China, Thailand hold mil-to-mil video conference on poverty alleviation
PU
01:00pUSDA Issues a Default Decision Against Justin Harless for Violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act
PU
01:00pIMF Lending During the Pandemic and Beyond – IMF Blog HTML File
PU
01:00pDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY OF CANADA : Canada-US extend temporary non-essential travel restriction
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group