Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Employees to Boost Third-Party Sellers

The defendants were part of groups that acted as consultants to vendors on Amazon's marketplace, according to the indictment.

U.S. Bans Chinese Apps TikTok and WeChat, Citing Security Concerns

The Trump administration will begin restricting downloads and use of popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat late Sunday, in a move U.S. officials said arose from national security concerns but which drew objections for impinging on free-speech rights.

Citadel Securities, Quantlab Loom Over Market-Manipulation Trial

Citadel Securities and Quantlab Financial are at the center of a criminal trial over market manipulation known as spoofing.

Swedbank Under Investigation By Swedish Regulator in New Probe

In a statement, the bank said the investigation covers the period between Sep. 20, 2018, through Feb. 20, 2019, and relates to the disclosure of insider information and the obligation to establish an insider list in connection with the disclosure of suspected money laundering within the company.

A Learning Curve for Pearson's New Boss

The incoming CEO of the education publisher will have to get to grips with rapid shifts in how schools and universities teach as Covid-19 forces them to do more teaching online.

Maersk Prepares Job Cuts as It Extends Reorganization

AP Moller-Maersk is undertaking a shake-up that could affect thousands of jobs as the Danish shipping giant moves to cut costs and simplify its business.

Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Nears Bankruptcy Sale to KPS

Garrett Motion is in talks to sell itself out of bankruptcy to a private-equity firm, part of the auto supplier's strategy to quell a commercial dispute over asbestos-injury payments with former parent Honeywell.

Consumers Take Retailers to Court Over Unused Gift Cards

Consumer law firms are working to help shoppers recoup the value of unused gift cards from bankrupt retail chains, hoping to revive court claims that might otherwise be deemed worthless.

The Incredible Shrinking GM: Mary Barra Bets That Smaller Is Better

The CEO streamlined a company that for decades reigned as the world's largest auto maker. Now, she is readying for the next big bet: electric cars.

European Luxury Companies Take $20 Bln Pandemic Hit

Famous brands lost billions in sales in the first half amid the initial coronavirus lockdowns and fear that disruption will continue into the second half.