Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Workers to Boost Third-Party Sellers

The defendants were part of groups that acted as consultants to vendors on Amazon's marketplace, according to the indictment. 

 
U.S. Bans Chinese Apps TikTok and WeChat, Citing Security Concerns

The Trump administration will begin restricting downloads and use of popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat late Sunday, in a move U.S. officials said arose from national security concerns but which drew objections for impinging on free-speech rights. 

 
Citadel Securities, Quantlab Loom Over Market-Manipulation Trial

Citadel Securities and Quantlab Financial are at the center of a criminal trial over market manipulation known as spoofing. 

 
Swedbank Under Investigation By Swedish Regulator in New Probe

In a statement, the bank said the investigation covers the period between Sep. 20, 2018, through Feb. 20, 2019, and relates to the disclosure of insider information and the obligation to establish an insider list in connection with the disclosure of suspected money laundering within the company. 

 
A Learning Curve for Pearson's New Boss

The incoming CEO of the education publisher will have to get to grips with rapid shifts in how schools and universities teach as Covid-19 forces them to do more teaching online. 

 
Maersk Prepares Job Cuts as It Extends Reorganization

AP Moller-Maersk is undertaking a shake-up that could affect thousands of jobs as the Danish shipping giant moves to cut costs and simplify its business. 

 
Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Nears Bankruptcy Sale to KPS

Garrett Motion is in talks to sell itself out of bankruptcy to a private-equity firm, part of the auto supplier's strategy to quell a commercial dispute over asbestos-injury payments with former parent Honeywell. 

 
Consumers Take Retailers to Court Over Unused Gift Cards

Consumer law firms are working to help shoppers recoup the value of unused gift cards from bankrupt retail chains, hoping to revive court claims that might otherwise be deemed worthless. 

 
The Incredible Shrinking GM: Mary Barra Bets That Smaller Is Better

The CEO streamlined a company that for decades reigned as the world's largest auto maker. Now, she is readying for the next big bet: electric cars. 

 
European Luxury Companies Take $20 Bln Pandemic Hit

Famous brands lost billions in sales in the first half amid the initial coronavirus lockdowns and fear that disruption will continue into the second half.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.34% 9566 Delayed Quote.0.92%
FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED 0.02% 48.21 End-of-day quote.-38.19%
GARRETT MOTION INC. -16.60% 2.01 Delayed Quote.-75.88%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.32% 31.5 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.96% 168.7 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
KPS AG 0.00% 5.68 Delayed Quote.-21.44%
SWEDBANK AB -5.30% 141.4 Delayed Quote.7.08%
THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED 0.54% 5.6 End-of-day quote.13.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pPalihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 bln through IPOs
RE
05:47pCLEVELAND FED : 'Vast Majority' of Public Unaware of Fed's New Strategy
DJ
05:41pFiscal fizzle saps U.S. economic recovery, a possible boost to Biden
RE
05:40pBANK OF JAMAICA : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2020
PU
05:26pUtilities Down Amid Sector Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Down As Investors Rotate Out Of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pChamath Palihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 bln through IPOs
RE
05:20pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Joins Cotton, Colleagues in Urging President to Sanction Iran's Financial Sector
PU
05:17pSoybeans extend climb on Chinese demand; wheat jumps 3%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: Detailed response: GRENKE AG rebuts accusations by Viceroy Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group