Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Microsoft to Buy Videogame Maker ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft said it would buy the parent company of videogame publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion in cash. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation. 

 
Nikola Taps Outside Supplier to Provide Batteries in Contrast With Earlier Company Statements

Electric-truck maker Nikola is turning to an outside supplier to provide batteries for its first semi-truck model, a contrast to the company's earlier statements that it has developed its own battery technology. 

 
Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged-off revelations of possible money laundering. 

 
Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Outline How They Plan to Cruise Safely

The cruise operators have submitted more than 70 recommendations to federal regulators as to how they plan to protect people on their ships should they get the go-ahead to resume operations in the U.S. 

 
Auditors Say They No Longer Will Inspect Labor Conditions at Xinjiang Factories

Western companies that rely on products from China's Xinjiang region have turned to supply-chain auditing firms amid concerns about the use of forced labor. But some auditing services are stopping their work in the region, pointing to a lack of access and transparency as a barrier to properly vetting labor practices. 

 
HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

Shares in HSBC slumped after news articles detailed "suspicious activity reports" filed by it and other major banks to U.S. authorities, putting fresh pressure on a stock that has already dropped sharply this year. 

 
Sequencing Firm Illumina to Pay $7.1 Billion for Liquid-Biopsy Firm Grail

The purchase in cash and stock of Grail, a developer of a long-sought blood test that promises to detect cancer early, will be Illumina's biggest acquisition. 

 
Nikola Founder Resigns as Executive Chairman Amid Fraud Allegations

The electric-truck startup's founder and executive chairman is stepping down with immediate effect in the wake of allegations from a short seller that he and the company had made false statements to investors. 

 
Bonds Tied to Hotels, Retail Properties Struggle to Recover

Some sectors of the commercial mortgage-backed-securities market have struggled to recover as the pandemic's effects linger.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.13% 288.4 Delayed Quote.-48.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.49% 197.54 Delayed Quote.27.07%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -21.93% 26.788 Delayed Quote.231.30%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD -8.80% 59.8 Delayed Quote.-50.98%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -3.62% 187.74 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aEU unity on WTO chief frays as Hungary backs Britain's Fox
RE
11:30aUk market regulator says faces some "painful lessons" from pending reviews
RE
11:30aFca tells banks to "ramp up" preparations for all brexit scenarios
RE
11:30aFca says strong regulatory standards go hand-in-hand with uk position as a global financial centre
RE
11:30aUK watchdog says "painful lessons" to shape post-Brexit rules
RE
11:25aMore than 150 nations join WHO-led global plan for COVID vaccines
RE
11:20aHouse Democrats Expected Monday to Release Spending Bill Funding Government Through Dec. 11
DJ
11:19aByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola shares slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group