Microsoft to Buy Videogame Maker ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft said it would buy the parent company of videogame publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion in cash.

Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation.

Nikola Taps Outside Supplier to Provide Batteries in Contrast With Earlier Company Statements

Electric-truck maker Nikola is turning to an outside supplier to provide batteries for its first semi-truck model, a contrast to the company's earlier statements that it has developed its own battery technology.

Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged-off revelations of possible money laundering.

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Outline How They Plan to Cruise Safely

The cruise operators have submitted more than 70 recommendations to federal regulators as to how they plan to protect people on their ships should they get the go-ahead to resume operations in the U.S.

Auditors Say They No Longer Will Inspect Labor Conditions at Xinjiang Factories

Western companies that rely on products from China's Xinjiang region have turned to supply-chain auditing firms amid concerns about the use of forced labor. But some auditing services are stopping their work in the region, pointing to a lack of access and transparency as a barrier to properly vetting labor practices.

HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

Shares in HSBC slumped after news articles detailed "suspicious activity reports" filed by it and other major banks to U.S. authorities, putting fresh pressure on a stock that has already dropped sharply this year.

Sequencing Firm Illumina to Pay $7.1 Billion for Liquid-Biopsy Firm Grail

The purchase in cash and stock of Grail, a developer of a long-sought blood test that promises to detect cancer early, will be Illumina's biggest acquisition.

Nikola Founder Resigns as Executive Chairman Amid Fraud Allegations

The electric-truck startup's founder and executive chairman is stepping down with immediate effect in the wake of allegations from a short seller that he and the company had made false statements to investors.

Bonds Tied to Hotels, Retail Properties Struggle to Recover

Some sectors of the commercial mortgage-backed-securities market have struggled to recover as the pandemic's effects linger.