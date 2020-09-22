NBCUniversal's Cable Channels Were a Crown Jewel. Now They're an 'Albatross.'

New CEO Executive Jeff Shell is centralizing decision-making and slimming down the cable unit in the process.

Nikola Executive Defends Business Model

The electric-truck firm's finance chief said the startup's partners are staying the course despite the abrupt resignation of company founder Trevor Milton.

Ford to Build Electric Cars in Canada as Part of Labor Deal

The settlement, reached early Tuesday, includes a $1.5 billion investment in two Ford Motor factories-an engine plant in Windsor, Ontario, and a vehicle-assembly factory in Oakville, Ontario.

Ralph Lauren to Cut 15% of Workforce After Coronavirus Lockdowns Reduced Demand

Ralph Lauren Corp. said it would cut its workforce by roughly 15%, reflecting a sharp drop in revenue tied to coronavirus-related store closings earlier this year and potential challenges ahead.

Carnival Cruise Line Lays Off More Than 100 Ship Officers

EXCLUSIVE: The Carnival Corp. unit is laying off more than 100 ship officers because the parent company is shedding 18 less-efficient vessels from its fleet across various brands amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 Can Keep AutoZone in the Fast Lane

With more drivers sticking with older cars and taking on do-it-yourself repair projects, AutoZone is in the right place at the right time.

Amazon Restricts How Rival Device Makers Buy Ads on Its Site

Some makers of smart speakers, video doorbells and other hardware have hit roadblocks buying key ads in search results. Gadgets made by e-commerce giant get the edge.

Wendy's, Pizza Hut Raise Concerns Over NPC Bankruptcy Sale

Wendy's Co. and Pizza Hut LLC are raising concerns over their largest franchisee's effort to sell its assets, including the franchise agreements, in bankruptcy court.

China's Luckin Coffee Is Fined for Inflating Results

China's top commerce regulator fined Luckin Coffee Inc. and dozens of companies that helped the coffee chain inflate its sales and expenses, wrapping up a monthslong investigation into the once-highflying company.

LVMH Is Readying Its Red Pen for Tiffany's Books

Tiffany can't put a foot wrong between now and the January trial that will decide the fate of the luxury industry's biggest ever deal.