News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/22/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Musk Promises $25,000 Tesla Using Cheaper Batteries

The CEO has an eventual annual production target of 20 million vehicles, potentially becoming the world's largest auto maker. 

 
Nike's Sales Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slide

Nike's sales rebounded in the summer quarter after slumping earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, as rising digital sales offset declining revenue at traditional stores. 

 
French Foreign Minister Says LVMH Query Led to Letter on Tiffany Deal

France's foreign minister said he was responding to a query from LVMH when he wrote a letter to the luxury conglomerate asking it to delay its acquisition of Tiffany. 

 
Palantir Projects Full-Year Revenue to Surpass $1 Billion

Palantir Technologies expects revenue to top $1 billion this year, as the company unveils its outlook ahead of its long-anticipated stock listing following decades of teasing the market with plans to go public. 

 
United Wholesale Mortgage to Go Public Via Merger With Gores SPAC

The biggest wholesale mortgage originator in the U.S. is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that will take the lender public at a valuation north of $16 billion. 

 
Ford to Build Electric Cars in Canada as Part of Labor Deal

The settlement includes a $1.5 billion investment in two Ford Motor factories-an engine plant in Windsor, Ontario, and a vehicle-assembly factory in Oakville, Ontario. 

 
NBCUniversal's Cable Channels Were a Crown Jewel. Now They're an 'Albatross.'

New CEO Jeff Shell is centralizing decision-making and slimming down the cable unit in the process. 

 
Nikola Executive Defends Business Model

The electric-truck firm's finance chief said the startup's partners are staying the course despite the abrupt resignation of company founder Trevor Milton. 

 
Ralph Lauren to Cut 15% of Workforce After Coronavirus Lockdowns Reduced Demand

Ralph Lauren Corp. said it would cut its workforce by roughly 15%, reflecting a sharp drop in revenue tied to coronavirus-related store closings earlier this year and potential challenges ahead. 

 
Carnival Cruise Line Lays Off More Than 100 Ship Officers

EXCLUSIVE: The Carnival Corp. unit is laying off more than 100 ship officers because the parent company is shedding 18 less-efficient vessels from its fleet across various brands amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 0.84% 14.41 Delayed Quote.-71.89%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.31% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-27.10%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.14% 391.05 Real-time Quote.-5.59%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 3.37% 28.51 Delayed Quote.176.26%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 5.44% 75.04 Delayed Quote.-35.98%
TESLA, INC. -5.60% 424.23 Delayed Quote.407.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
