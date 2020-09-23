Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn Leaves Company

Pilgrim's Pride said its president and chief executive, who was put on leave after being indicted in June, has exited the company.

Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled Following Short-Seller Report

The electric-truck maker has held talks with BP and other energy firms in hopes of striking a deal on hydrogen-refueling stations. Short seller Hindenburg Research alleged in a report that Nikola has misled investors.

DOJ to Seek Curbs on Immunity for Internet Companies

The Justice Department will submit a proposal to Congress to curb longstanding legal protections for internet companies like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Twitter, a senior department official said.

General Mills Aims to Protect Coronavirus Sales Boost

Grocery sales are moderating, prompting food makers to make marketing and operational changes.

Child-Care Benefits May Be The Human-Capital Litmus Test for Companies - ESG Insight

The coronavirus pandemic has created a burden for parents with school-aged children and a new challenge for employers.

Johnson & Johnson Begins Final-Stage Testing of Covid-19 Vaccine

J&J said it could learn pivotal results from its coronavirus vaccine trial by early next year, which if positive could lead to government authorization of the shot for emergency use soon afterward.

Uncle Ben's Changes Brand Rooted in Racist Imagery

Mars is changing the name of Uncle Ben's rice to Ben's Original and dropping the image of a bow-tied Black man from its packaging.

Volkswagen Trucking Business Invests in Self-Driving Truck Developer TuSimple

Volkswagen unit Traton Group will work with TuSimple to develop self-driving trucks and take a stake in the technology company as part of their agreement.

Stitch Fix Is Nearing the End of Its Vertical Runway

Stitch Fix's results were clearly not the showstopper Wall Street had hoped for.

Bank of East Asia Plans Sale of Life Insurance Business

Bank of East Asia plans to sell its life insurance business as part of its strategic review to enhance the bank's financial position and focus on its core business in Hong Kong and China.