TikTok Asks Judge to Halt Trump's Download Ban

The video-sharing platform asked a federal judge to stop the Trump administration from imposing a ban on the popular video-sharing app over national-security concerns.

Wells Fargo CEO Apologizes for Comment on Recruiting Black Employees

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf apologized in a letter to employees for his remarks related to recruiting Black talent.

Disney Bumps 'Black Widow' to 2021 in Schedule Reshuffle

Disney said it would change the release dates for 10 upcoming films, postponing the Marvel spinoff 'Black Widow' until May and delaying Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' by one year to December 2021.

Chinese State Media Signal Beijing's Disdain for TikTok Deal

Chinese denouncements of a plan to turn TikTok into a U.S.-based company increased doubts about China's approval of a deal that would see the app join with Oracle and Walmart.

Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled Following Short-Seller Report

The electric-truck maker's pursuit of a deal with BP and other energy companies on hydrogen-refueling stations have paused, the first outward indication that allegations against Nikola are affecting its business plan.

Volkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric SUV

Volkswagen took the wraps off its ID.4 all-electric sport-utility vehicle in a bid by the world's largest car maker to challenge Tesla and re-energize a problem-ridden electric-vehicle strategy.

DOJ to Seek Curbs on Immunity for Internet Companies

The Justice Department submitted a proposal to Congress to curb longstanding legal protections for internet companies like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Twitter.

General Mills Aims to Protect Coronavirus Sales Boost

Grocery sales are moderating, prompting food makers to make marketing and operational changes.

Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn Leaves Company

Pilgrim's Pride said its president and chief executive, who was put on leave after being indicted in June, has exited the company.

Johnson & Johnson Begins Final-Stage Testing of Covid-19 Vaccine

J&J said it could learn pivotal results from its coronavirus vaccine trial by early next year, which if positive could lead to government authorization of the shot for emergency use soon afterward.