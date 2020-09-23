Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/23/2020
Procter & Gamble Calls for Change to Annual TV Ad-Buying Process

Procter & Gamble's top marketing executive is asking for a later upfront marketplace, as well as more flexibility when buying ads closer to the time that they air. 

 
WeWork Sells Majority Stake in China Business, Cutting Costs

The real-estate operator is selling control of its business in China, the latest sign it is abandoning its former rapid-growth approach and looking to reduce risk. 

 
TikTok Asks Judge to Halt Trump's Download Ban

The video-sharing platform asked a federal judge to stop the U.S. from imposing a ban on the app over national-security concerns, with TikTok lawyers citing constitutional provisions for free speech and due process 

 
Hertz Backs New $400 Million ABS Deal to Restock Vehicle Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is backing a new effort to raise $400 million that would allow it to keep its rental car fleet stocked with new vehicles for a return to business once the coronavirus pandemic eases. 

 
Wells Fargo CEO Apologizes for Comment on Recruiting Black Employees

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf apologized in a letter to employees for his remarks related to recruiting Black talent. 

 
Disney Bumps 'Black Widow' to 2021 in Schedule Reshuffle

Disney said it would change the release dates for 10 upcoming films, postponing the Marvel spinoff 'Black Widow' until May and delaying Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' by one year to December 2021. 

 
Chinese State Media Signal Beijing's Disdain for TikTok Deal

Chinese denouncements of a plan to turn TikTok into a U.S.-based company increased doubts about China's approval of a deal that would see the app join with Oracle and Walmart. 

 
Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled Following Short-Seller Report

The electric-truck maker's pursuit of a deal with BP and other energy companies on hydrogen-refueling stations has paused, the first outward indication that allegations against Nikola are affecting its business plan. 

 
Volkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric SUV

Volkswagen took the wraps off its ID.4 all-electric sport-utility vehicle in a bid by the world's largest car maker to challenge Tesla and re-energize a problem-ridden electric-vehicle strategy. 

 
DOJ to Seek Curbs on Immunity for Internet Companies

The Justice Department submitted a proposal to Congress on Wednesday to curb longstanding legal protections for internet companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.45% 1409.39 Delayed Quote.8.99%
FACEBOOK -2.25% 249.02 Delayed Quote.24.12%
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.08% 1.26 Delayed Quote.-91.75%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -25.82% 21.15 Delayed Quote.176.26%
TESLA, INC. -10.34% 380.36 Delayed Quote.407.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 135.48 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
WALMART INC. -1.68% 135.99 Delayed Quote.16.38%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -3.47% 22.83 Delayed Quote.-56.04%
