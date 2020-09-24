E.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal

E.W. Scripps agreed to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion in a move to significantly expand the TV station owner's reach with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

United to Offer Covid Testing to Some Hawaii-Bound Travelers

United Airlines will offer Covid-19 tests for a fee to passengers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii, as airlines look to testing as a way to reopen some destinations that have been largely closed to travel during the pandemic.

'Fortnite' Maker, Spotify Form Advocacy Group to Push for App Store Changes

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games and other companies have forged an alliance to pressure Apple and other app-store operators to make changes to their marketplace rules, which the group says stifle competition.

In Europe, Regulators Want to Cut Emissions, but Consumers Want SUVs

The EU is taking action to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions, but the popularity of big vehicles in the region is driving them higher, and could result in fines for auto makers.

TikTok Owner Puts Deal With Oracle, Walmart in Beijing's Hands

ByteDance is seeking approval from Beijing for the White House-endorsed plan under new export restrictions, as Chinese state media continue criticism.

Within3 Raises $100 Million for Communications Platform

Distancing during the pandemic has helped a startup with a system designed to securely share medical information.

Oracle's Most Expensive Cloud Sale Yet

The software company looks to TikTok to cement its cloud reputation, but politics muddles the story.

Even in a Pandemic, Venmo Tells Conned Customers to Pay Up

Venmo has fostered a compassionate public image during the pandemic, touting the popular payments app as a way to virtually tip out-of-work bartenders and give to hospitals. Yet it has taken a harder line against users who ended up overdrawing their accounts.

WeWork Sells Majority Stake in China Business, Cutting Costs

The real-estate operator is selling control of its business in China, the latest sign it is abandoning its former rapid-growth approach and looking to reduce risk.

JPMorgan Nears Deal to Settle Spoofing Probes

The bank would pay about $1 billion to wrap up investigations into whether its trading desks manipulated prices for metals and Treasury securities.