Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:16am EDT
E.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal

E.W. Scripps agreed to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion in a move to significantly expand the TV station owner's reach with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. 

 
United to Offer Covid Testing to Some Hawaii-Bound Travelers

United Airlines will offer Covid-19 tests for a fee to passengers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii, as airlines look to testing as a way to reopen some destinations that have been largely closed to travel during the pandemic. 

 
'Fortnite' Maker, Spotify Form Advocacy Group to Push for App Store Changes

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games and other companies have forged an alliance to pressure Apple and other app-store operators to make changes to their marketplace rules, which the group says stifle competition. 

 
In Europe, Regulators Want to Cut Emissions, but Consumers Want SUVs

The EU is taking action to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions, but the popularity of big vehicles in the region is driving them higher, and could result in fines for auto makers. 

 
TikTok Owner Puts Deal With Oracle, Walmart in Beijing's Hands

ByteDance is seeking approval from Beijing for the White House-endorsed plan under new export restrictions, as Chinese state media continue criticism. 

 
Within3 Raises $100 Million for Communications Platform

Distancing during the pandemic has helped a startup with a system designed to securely share medical information. 

 
Oracle's Most Expensive Cloud Sale Yet

The software company looks to TikTok to cement its cloud reputation, but politics muddles the story. 

 
Even in a Pandemic, Venmo Tells Conned Customers to Pay Up

Venmo has fostered a compassionate public image during the pandemic, touting the popular payments app as a way to virtually tip out-of-work bartenders and give to hospitals. Yet it has taken a harder line against users who ended up overdrawing their accounts. 

 
WeWork Sells Majority Stake in China Business, Cutting Costs

The real-estate operator is selling control of its business in China, the latest sign it is abandoning its former rapid-growth approach and looking to reduce risk. 

 
JPMorgan Nears Deal to Settle Spoofing Probes

The bank would pay about $1 billion to wrap up investigations into whether its trading desks manipulated prices for metals and Treasury securities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -4.19% 107.12 Delayed Quote.45.92%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.80% 314840 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.62% 92.74 Delayed Quote.-32.37%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -2.47% 235.05 Delayed Quote.57.17%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.91% 33.08 Delayed Quote.-62.45%
WALMART INC. -1.68% 135.99 Delayed Quote.14.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aEU to rebalance, not shut City of London's market access
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aBelgian Business Sentiment Rises for the Fifth Straight Month in September
DJ
09:14aThailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content
RE
09:13aEU launches investigation into Chinese optical fiber cable imports
RE
09:13aGovernment to hold H2 borrowing for now; RBI support key - analysts
RE
09:05aJADRANSKI NAFTOVOD D D : Notice on the concluded contracts on crude oil transport and storage of crude oil and petroleum products
PU
09:05aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Pressemitteilung - Konjunkturbarometer (2020-09)PDF
PU
09:03aApple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group