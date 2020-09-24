Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

California's Ban on New Gas Cars Further Upends Auto Industry

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 shows how regulators' aggressive emission targets are forcibly reshaping an industry that is struggling to keep its customers on board.

U.S. TikTok Ban Faces Fast-Track Court Review

A federal judge gave the Trump administration until Friday afternoon to postpone a fast-approaching ban on U.S. downloads of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, or defend the policy in a court hearing this weekend.

Blue Health Insurers Reach Tentative $2.7 Billion Antitrust Settlement

The agreement that the insurance group has negotiated would also require it curb practices that allegedly limited competition among its 36 member companies, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

CarMax Only Looks Like a Lemon

The used-car retailer is clearly hyper-aware of budding online competitors such as Carvana; so are its investors.

Spotify Strikes Deal for Movies and TV Shows Based on Podcasts

Having transformed the music and podcasting businesses, Spotify Technology SA now has its sights on film and TV.

Parts Maker for Boeing 737 MAX Files for Bankruptcy

Impresa Aerospace, a parts maker involved in the manufacture of Boeing's 737 MAX airliners, has filed for bankruptcy protection after losing revenue due to the aircraft's grounding in the wake of two fatal crashes.

File-Sharing Company WeTransfer Names First CFO

Melissa Nussbaum, formerly of Candy Crush maker King Digital, wants to expand WeTransfer's subscription business and make the business carbon-neutral.

E.W. Scripps Agrees to Buy ION Media for $2.65 Billion in Berkshire-Backed Deal

E.W. Scripps agreed to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion in a move to significantly expand the TV station owner's reach with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Chip Startup Nuvia Taps Data-Center Boom to Raise $240 Million

Nuvia, a startup developing central processing chips for data centers, has raised $240 million in its second funding round.