News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/24/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Adobe Freshens Up Its PDF for Mobile

Known as Liquid Mode, the app update mimics a mobile-web experience, with text and dimensions that easily adjust to a tiny screen. 

 
Facebook Tightens Rules for Employee Discussions in Internal Groups

Facebook will train and require employees to moderate internal discussion groups devoted to politics, social causes and other topics unrelated to company business as part of its effort to curb internal debate around divisive issues. 

 
Amazon Event: Tech Titan Unveils New Home Drone, Speakers, Gaming Service

The company's product event focuses on smart-home technology and security as more people stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy. 

 
California's Ban on New Gas Cars Further Upends Auto Industry

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 shows how regulators' aggressive emission targets are forcibly reshaping an industry that is struggling to keep its customers on board. 

 
U.S. TikTok Ban Faces Fast-Track Court Review

A federal judge gave the Trump administration until Friday afternoon to postpone a fast-approaching ban on U.S. downloads of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, or defend the policy in a court hearing this weekend. 

 
Blue Health Insurers Reach Tentative $2.7 Billion Antitrust Settlement

The agreement that the insurance group has negotiated would also require it curb practices that allegedly limited competition among its 36 member companies, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

 
Epic, Spotify Form Group to Push for App Store Changes

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games and other companies have forged an alliance to pressure Apple and other app-store operators to make changes to their marketplace rules, which the group says stifle competition. 

 
CarMax Only Looks Like a Lemon

The used-car retailer is clearly hyper-aware of budding online competitors such as Carvana; so are its investors. 

 
Spotify Strikes Deal for Movies and TV Shows Based on Podcasts

Having transformed the music and podcasting businesses, Spotify Technology SA now has its sights on film and TV.

