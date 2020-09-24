Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/24/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Google, Twitter and Facebook CEOs Threatened With Subpoena

A GOP-led Senate committee scheduled an Oct. 1 vote to subpoena testimony about tech companies' legal immunity. Democrats call the move election-year intimidation. 

 
Palantir Expected to Be Valued at Nearly $22 Billion in IPO

Palantir Technologies is expected to fetch a lofty valuation in its transition to a public company despite an unusually aggressive governance structure, in the latest sign of investors' voracious appetite for new shares. 

 
BMW Settles SEC Charges Over Sales Disclosures for $18 Million

The regulator found that the Munich-based auto maker had provided inaccurate information regarding its U.S. retail sales while raising roughly $18 billion from bond investors. 

 
Costco's Sales Get Another Boost From Pandemic Buying

After stockpiling early in the pandemic, Americans continue to turn to Costco Wholesale to buy bulk quantities of groceries and cleaning supplies. 

 
Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

Maryland-based Novavax Inc. said Thursday it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. 

 
Adobe Freshens Up Its PDF for Mobile

Known as Liquid Mode, the app update mimics a mobile-web experience, with text and dimensions that easily adjust to a tiny screen. 

 
Facebook Tightens Rules for Employee Discussions in Internal Groups

Facebook will train and require employees to moderate internal discussion groups devoted to politics, social causes and other topics unrelated to company business as part of its effort to curb internal debate around divisive issues. 

 
Amazon Event: Tech Titan Unveils New Home Drone, Speakers, Gaming Service

The company's product event focuses on smart-home technology and security as more people stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy. 

 
California's Ban on New Gas Cars Further Upends Auto Industry

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 shows how regulators' aggressive emission targets are forcibly reshaping an industry that is struggling to keep its customers on board.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.58% 467.67 Delayed Quote.41.80%
ALPHABET INC. 0.96% 1422.86 Delayed Quote.6.23%
BMW AG -0.52% 60.64 Delayed Quote.-17.09%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.69% 347 Delayed Quote.18.06%
FACEBOOK 0.20% 249.53 Delayed Quote.21.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 42.16 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.86% 102.44 Delayed Quote.2,473.87%
WTI 0.66% 40.531 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
