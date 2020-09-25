Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/25/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. 

 
Google, Twitter and Facebook CEOs Threatened With Subpoena

A GOP-led Senate committee scheduled an Oct. 1 vote to subpoena testimony about tech companies' legal immunity. Democrats call the move election-year intimidation. 

 
Palantir Expected to Be Valued at Nearly $22 Billion in IPO

Palantir Technologies is expected to fetch a lofty valuation in its transition to a public company despite an unusually aggressive governance structure, in the latest sign of investors' voracious appetite for new shares. 

 
BMW Settles SEC Charges Over Sales Disclosures for $18 Million

The regulator found that the Munich-based auto maker had provided inaccurate information regarding its U.S. retail sales while raising roughly $18 billion from bond investors. 

 
Parts Maker for Boeing 737 MAX Files for Bankruptcy

Impresa Aerospace, a parts maker involved in the manufacture of Boeing's 737 MAX airliners, has filed for bankruptcy protection after losing revenue due to the aircraft's grounding in the wake of two fatal crashes. 

 
Costco's Sales Get Another Boost From Pandemic Buying

After stockpiling early in the pandemic, Americans continue to turn to Costco Wholesale to buy bulk quantities of groceries and cleaning supplies. 

 
Adobe Freshens Up Its PDF for Mobile

Known as Liquid Mode, the app update mimics a mobile-web experience, with text and dimensions that easily adjust to a tiny screen. 

 
Facebook Tightens Rules for Employee Discussions in Internal Groups

Facebook will train and require employees to moderate internal discussion groups devoted to politics, social causes and other topics unrelated to company business as part of its effort to curb internal debate around divisive issues. 

 
Amazon Event: Tech Titan Unveils New Home Drone, Speakers, Gaming Service

The company's product event focuses on smart-home technology and security as more people stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.58% 467.67 Delayed Quote.41.80%
ALPHABET INC. 0.96% 1422.86 Delayed Quote.6.23%
BMW AG -0.52% 60.64 Delayed Quote.-17.09%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.69% 347 Delayed Quote.18.06%
FACEBOOK 0.20% 249.53 Delayed Quote.21.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 42.08 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.86% 102.44 Delayed Quote.2,473.87%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.39% 146.05 Delayed Quote.-53.59%
WTI 0.44% 40.438 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
