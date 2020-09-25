Apple's $15 Billion Tax Battle Resumes in Europe

Apple's legal battle over a $15.2 billion tax bill will continue, potentially for years, after the European Union appealed a court ruling that sided with the tech giant.

Palantir Expected to Be Valued at Nearly $22 Billion in IPO

The data-mining-software specialist is eschewing the traditional IPO route and going public through a direct listing. Bankers have told investors the shares could start trading around $10 apiece.

China Evergrande Selloff Deepens as Concern Mounts Over Its Financial Health

China Evergrande's bonds and shares came under a second day of heavy selling pressure, as investor concerns grew about the large property developer's financial health despite its attempt to calm such worries.

Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.

BMW Settles SEC Charges Over Sales Disclosures for $18 Million

The regulator found that the Munich-based auto maker had provided inaccurate information regarding its U.S. retail sales while raising roughly $18 billion from bond investors.

Roadside Hotels Are Resting Relatively Easy During the Pandemic

These days, American travelers are taking shelter at modest hotels situated along highways and in remote locations. Investors should consider doing the same.

Google, Twitter and Facebook CEOs Threatened With Subpoena

A GOP-led Senate committee scheduled an Oct. 1 vote to subpoena testimony about tech companies' legal immunity. Democrats call the move election-year intimidation.

Costco's Sales Get Another Boost From Pandemic Buying

After stockpiling early in the pandemic, Americans continue to turn to Costco Wholesale to buy bulk quantities of groceries and cleaning supplies.

Parts Maker for Boeing 737 MAX Files for Bankruptcy

Impresa Aerospace, a parts maker involved in the manufacture of Boeing's 737 MAX airliners, has filed for bankruptcy protection after losing revenue due to the aircraft's grounding in the wake of two fatal crashes.

Adobe Freshens Up Its PDF for Mobile

Known as Liquid Mode, the app update mimics a mobile-web experience, with text and dimensions that easily adjust to a tiny screen.