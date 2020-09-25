Google Parent Agrees to Sweeping Workplace Changes in Settlement of Sexual Harassment Suits

Google's parent announced workplace changes including forbidding romantic relationships between bosses and subordinates and put $310 million into a diversity and inclusion fund in a settlement of shareholder suits Friday.

Boeing Board Accused of Lax Oversight Amid 737 MAX Crisis

A shareholder lawsuit that cites internal company documents alleges that the plane maker failed to properly oversee management's responses to two fatal crashes and safety problems in the aircraft involved.

Apple Suspends Commissions for Apps Offering Paid Online Events Due to Coronavirus

The announcement follows Facebook confirming that Apple approved its request to exempt businesses hosting live online events through its app from being required to pay a cut of sales to Apple.

Remington Bet Pits Franklin Against Sandy Hook Families

Franklin Resources made a big bet on gun maker Remington that cost its investors hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, a way out of the trade has drawn the investment manager into conflict with families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Beijing Frets Over Losing Control of TikTok as It Debates App's Fate

Chinese officials weighing an agreement to turn TikTok into a U.S.-based company are eager to ensure that the short-video app's Chinese owner retains control over its global operations and that TikTok's source code remains secret.

California Pizza Kitchen Nears Bankruptcy Deal With Creditors

The restaurant chain is close to a settlement with its unsecured creditors that clears a path for the business to sell itself or hand over ownership to lenders.

Caesars, Apollo Make Takeover Approaches for U.K.'s William Hill

British bookmaker William Hill said it had received takeover proposals from Caesars and Apollo, the latest sign of growing interest in the U.S. sports-gambling market.

Apple Faces Prolonged $15 Billion Tax Battle as EU Appeals

The tech giant's legal battle over a $15.2 billion tax bill will continue, potentially for years, after the European Union appealed a court ruling that sided with Apple.

Palantir Expected to Be Valued at Nearly $22 Billion in IPO

The data-mining-software specialist is eschewing the traditional IPO route and going public through a direct listing. Bankers have told investors the shares could start trading around $10 apiece.

China Evergrande Selloff Deepens as Concern Mounts Over Its Financial Health

China Evergrande's bonds and shares came under a second day of heavy selling pressure, as investor concerns grew about the large property developer's financial health despite its attempt to calm such worries.