Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response

The findings from an early-stage trial add detail to J&J's recent announcement that the trial's results were positive and support the drugmaker's decision to start a larger study.

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Nears Bankruptcy Filing Over Opioid Suits

Mallinckrodt is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as within weeks, setting up a potential battle with state and local governments over the drugmaker's alleged role in fueling opioid addiction in the U.S.

Citigroup Names Next Controller, Accounting Chief

Citigroup said Jeff Walsh would retire as interim controller and chief accounting officer and named Johnbull Okpara as his successor.

U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed

The Trump administration asked a California judge to let a ban on Chinese-owned app WeChat to proceed, citing national-security concerns about potential data collection from U.S. users of the app.

Google Parent Agrees to Sweeping Workplace Changes in Settlement of Sexual Harassment Suits

Google's parent announced workplace changes including forbidding romantic relationships between bosses and subordinates and put $310 million into a diversity and inclusion fund in a settlement of shareholder suits Friday.

Boeing Board Accused of Lax Oversight Amid 737 MAX Crisis

A shareholder lawsuit that cites internal company documents alleges that the plane maker failed to properly oversee management's responses to two fatal crashes and safety problems in the aircraft involved.

LinkedIn Introduces Stories and a Redesign to Create a Friendlier Platform

LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned by Microsoft Corp., has rolled out a redesign and several new features, including its own version of "stories" posts.

Apple Suspends Commissions for Apps Offering Paid Online Events

The change, effective through year end, follows Facebook confirming that Apple approved its request to exempt businesses hosting live online events through its app from being required to pay a cut of sales to Apple.

Remington Bet Pits Franklin Against Sandy Hook Families

Franklin Resources made a big bet on gun maker Remington that cost its investors hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, a way out of the trade has drawn the investment manager into conflict with families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Beijing Frets Over Losing Control of TikTok as It Debates App's Fate

Chinese officials weighing an agreement to turn TikTok into a U.S.-based company are eager to ensure that the short-video app's Chinese owner retains control over its global operations and that TikTok's source code remains secret.