Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
American Secures Larger Government Loan After Rivals Reject Cash

The airline said it would be able to borrow more than expected from the U.S. Treasury after rivals walked away from government loans, helping the airline shore up its cash reserves. 

 
Apple Suspends Commissions for Apps Offering Paid Online Events

The change, effective through year-end, follows Facebook's confirming that Apple approved its request to exempt businesses hosting live online events through its app from being required to pay a cut of sales to Apple. 

 
Boeing Board Accused of Lax Oversight Amid 737 MAX Crisis

A shareholder lawsuit that cites internal company documents alleges that the plane maker failed to properly oversee management's responses to two fatal crashes and safety problems in the aircraft involved. 

 
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response

The findings from an early-stage trial add detail to J&J's recent announcement that the trial's results were positive and support the drugmaker's decision to start a larger study. 

 
Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Nears Bankruptcy Filing Over Opioid Suits

Mallinckrodt is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, setting up a potential battle with state and local governments over the drugmaker's alleged role in fueling opioid addiction in the U.S. 

 
Caesars, Apollo Size Up U.K.'s William Hill

The British bookmaker said it had received takeover proposals from Caesars and Apollo, the latest sign of growing interest in the U.S. sports-gambling market. 

 
Citigroup Names Next Controller, Accounting Chief

Citigroup said Jeff Walsh would retire as interim controller and chief accounting officer and named Johnbull Okpara as his successor. 

 
U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed

The Trump administration asked a California judge to let a ban on Chinese-owned app WeChat to proceed, citing national-security concerns about potential data collection from U.S. users of the app. 

 
Google Parent Agrees to Sweeping Workplace Changes in Settlement of Sexual Harassment Suits

Google's parent announced workplace changes including forbidding romantic relationships between bosses and subordinates and put $310 million into a diversity and inclusion fund in a settlement of shareholder suits Friday. 

 
LinkedIn Introduces Stories and a Redesign to Create a Friendlier Platform

LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned by Microsoft Corp., has rolled out a redesign and several new features, including its own version of "stories" posts.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.14% 1439.06 Delayed Quote.6.23%
APPLE INC. 3.75% 112.28 Delayed Quote.47.41%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.40% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-47.19%
MALLINCKRODT PLC 0.00% 1.14 Delayed Quote.-67.34%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.28% 207.82 Delayed Quote.27.20%
THE BOEING COMPANY 6.83% 156.03 Delayed Quote.-53.59%
WILLIAM HILL 42.23% 312.2 Delayed Quote.15.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pDelta expects jet retirement charges of up to $2.5 billion in third-quarter
RE
05:56pDelta expects jet retirement charges of up to $2.5 bln in Q3
RE
05:30pUtilities Up As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Chances -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Sector Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Up On IPO Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pBANK OF MONTREAL : SEC Filing (424B2) - Primary Offering Prospectus
PU
05:17pCanada's biggest provinces seek clampdown on social gatherings as coronavirus cases top 150,000
RE
05:17pFinancials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group