American Secures Larger Government Loan After Rivals Reject Cash

The airline said it would be able to borrow more than expected from the U.S. Treasury after rivals walked away from government loans, helping the airline shore up its cash reserves.

Apple Suspends Commissions for Apps Offering Paid Online Events

The change, effective through year-end, follows Facebook's confirming that Apple approved its request to exempt businesses hosting live online events through its app from being required to pay a cut of sales to Apple.

Boeing Board Accused of Lax Oversight Amid 737 MAX Crisis

A shareholder lawsuit that cites internal company documents alleges that the plane maker failed to properly oversee management's responses to two fatal crashes and safety problems in the aircraft involved.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response

The findings from an early-stage trial add detail to J&J's recent announcement that the trial's results were positive and support the drugmaker's decision to start a larger study.

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Nears Bankruptcy Filing Over Opioid Suits

Mallinckrodt is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, setting up a potential battle with state and local governments over the drugmaker's alleged role in fueling opioid addiction in the U.S.

Caesars, Apollo Size Up U.K.'s William Hill

The British bookmaker said it had received takeover proposals from Caesars and Apollo, the latest sign of growing interest in the U.S. sports-gambling market.

Citigroup Names Next Controller, Accounting Chief

Citigroup said Jeff Walsh would retire as interim controller and chief accounting officer and named Johnbull Okpara as his successor.

U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed

The Trump administration asked a California judge to let a ban on Chinese-owned app WeChat to proceed, citing national-security concerns about potential data collection from U.S. users of the app.

Google Parent Agrees to Sweeping Workplace Changes in Settlement of Sexual Harassment Suits

Google's parent announced workplace changes including forbidding romantic relationships between bosses and subordinates and put $310 million into a diversity and inclusion fund in a settlement of shareholder suits Friday.

LinkedIn Introduces Stories and a Redesign to Create a Friendlier Platform

LinkedIn, the professional networking site owned by Microsoft Corp., has rolled out a redesign and several new features, including its own version of "stories" posts.