News : Latest News

News : Latest News
09/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Judge Halts Trump Administration TikTok Download Ban

The federal judge's move gives the Chinese-owned app a short-term victory as it scrambles to ensure its future while caught in a battle of brinkmanship between global superpowers. 

 
Kioxia Calls Off $16 Billion IPO After Huawei Fallout

The Japanese semiconductor maker called off what was to have been one of this year's biggest stock offerings, after earlier saying that U.S. export restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies were hurting its business. 

 
Commerzbank Appoints Deutsche Bank's Manfred Knof as CEO

Manfred Knof, who will take over in January, will succeed current CEO Martin Zielke, who resigned along with Commerzbank's chairman in July after acknowledging he had failed to sufficiently turn around the bank. 

 
JD Health Could Raise $3 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

UPDATED: The health-care unit of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com has filed an application to list in Hong Kong, in a deal that people familiar with the situation said could raise at least $3 billion. 

 
Bankrupt Gun Maker Remington Outdoor to Be Broken Up and Sold

Gun maker Remington Outdoor will be broken up and sold after a multiday bankruptcy auction, in which seven different buyers won the bidding for different parcels of the company's weapons and ammunition holdings. 

 
Devon Energy, WPX in Talks to Merge

The companies are in talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could help the energy companies weather a prolonged industry slump. 

 
New Zealand to Seek Delay in Rio Tinto Smelter Closure

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised her government will negotiate a three- to five-year delay in the closure of Rio Tinto's Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, as she campaigns for reelection. 

 
U.S. Sets Export Controls on China's Top Chip Maker

The U.S. action threatens to cut off SMIC, which is at the heart of Beijing's efforts to compete in advanced technology, from equipment used to manufacture chips. 

 
Google Will Be Hard Habit to Break

Regulators might have legitimate concerns about Google's dominance in search, but there is little they can do if consumers use it anyway. 

 
Sustainable Footwear Maker Allbirds Lands $100 Million in Funding

The Series E round was led by Franklin Templeton and values Allbirds at $1.7 billion, according to a person familiar with the terms.

