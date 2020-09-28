Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Judge Halts Trump Administration TikTok Download Ban

The federal judge's move gives the Chinese-owned app a short-term victory as it scrambles to ensure its future while caught in a battle of brinkmanship between global superpowers. 

 
Kioxia Calls Off $16 Billion IPO After Huawei Fallout

The Japanese semiconductor maker called off what was to have been one of this year's biggest stock offerings, after earlier saying that U.S. export restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies were hurting its business. 

 
Commerzbank Appoints Deutsche Bank's Manfred Knof as CEO

Manfred Knof, who will take over in January, will succeed current CEO Martin Zielke, who resigned along with Commerzbank's chairman in July after acknowledging he had failed to sufficiently turn around the bank. 

 
JD Health Could Raise $3 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

UPDATED: The health-care unit of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com has filed an application to list in Hong Kong, in a deal that people familiar with the situation said could raise at least $3 billion. 

 
Bankrupt Gun Maker Remington Outdoor to Be Broken Up and Sold

Gun maker Remington Outdoor will be broken up and sold after a multiday bankruptcy auction, in which seven different buyers won the bidding for different parcels of the company's weapons and ammunition holdings. 

 
Devon Energy, WPX in Talks to Merge

The companies are in talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could help the energy companies weather a prolonged industry slump. 

 
New Zealand to Seek Delay in Rio Tinto Smelter Closure

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised her government will negotiate a three- to five-year delay in the closure of Rio Tinto's Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, as she campaigns for reelection. 

 
U.S. Sets Export Controls on China's Top Chip Maker

The U.S. action threatens to cut off SMIC, which is at the heart of Beijing's efforts to compete in advanced technology, from equipment used to manufacture chips. 

 
Grocers Stockpile, Build 'Pandemic Pallets' Ahead of Winter

Grocery stores and food companies are preparing for a possible surge in sales amid a new rise in Covid-19 cases and the impending holiday rush. 

 
Google Will Be Hard Habit to Break

Regulators might have legitimate concerns about Google's dominance in search, but there is little they can do if consumers use it anyway.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.14% 1439.06 Delayed Quote.7.44%
COMMERZBANK AG -2.15% 4.002 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -1.56% 8.82 Delayed Quote.-66.04%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.38% 4733 Delayed Quote.5.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aAbu dhabi securities market courts appoint custodian for nmc and related entities - state news agency wam
RE
02:00aSterling traders not panicked yet by new Brexit brinkmanship
RE
02:00aSiemens sees no need for massive acquisitions after siemens energy flotation - source
RE
01:57aCleveland-Cliffs to buy U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for about $1.4 billion
RE
01:50aOPEN FOR CHRISTMAS : Australia's virus hotspot could be near normal by summer
RE
01:49aOil slips as surge in virus cases cloud demand recovery
RE
01:37aBIDEN BASKET VS TRUMP TRADE : Picking a presidential stock portfolio
RE
01:35aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Tender for proposed construction of perimeter wall and guard house at nyali guest house for central bank of kenya (reserved to local contractor with registered offices within coastal region)
PU
01:31aMost executives seek work-life balance after experiencing pandemic blues - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
2CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD : Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank
5IDP EDUCATION LIMITED : IDP EDUCATION : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group