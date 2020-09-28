Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal
The shale drillers are combining in an all-stock merger of equals, creating an entity with a combined market value of about $6 billion. The move could help them weather the prolonged slump in oil demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Uber Wins Back License to Operate in London After Yearslong Battle
Ride-hailing company Uber won an appeal over the revocation of its operating license in the U.K. capital, securing for now the ride-hailing company's operations in one of its biggest global markets.
Some Google Search Rivals Lose Footing on Android System
A system Google set up to promote competition on Android has left some smaller search engines having trouble gaining traction, fueling rivals' complaints about the tech giant's compliance with a European Union antitrust decision ahead of potential U.S. charges.
Covid Blunts Unilever's Edge in Emerging Markets
Unilever has leaned on developing countries to power its sales growth, but the pandemic has roiled its biggest such market-India-propelling the company to change how it manufactures, prices and distributes its products there.
Nikola's Business Model Relies on Big Leaps in Technology, Large Declines in Costs
The electric truck startup's future depends on delivering big technological advances and dramatic cost reductions.
Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses
The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt.
Judge Halts Trump Administration TikTok Download Ban
The federal judge's move gives the Chinese-owned app a short-term victory as it scrambles to ensure its future while caught in a battle of brinkmanship between global superpowers.
Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs
ArcelorMittal has agreed to sell its U.S. business to Cleveland-Cliffs for around $1.4 billion, a deal that will further diminish its position as the world's largest steelmaker as it grapples with the fallout from Covid-19.
Kioxia's Ambitious IPO Runs Up Against Reality
The collateral damage from Huawei's trouble is widespread, but the problems with the now-delayed Kioxia public offering ran deeper.
Hearing in 'Fortnite' Maker's Apple Lawsuit to Test Antitrust Claims
Epic Games says Apple's App Store commission is excessive and that the tech giant abuses its control of the marketplace to stifle competition.