MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/28/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal

The shale drillers are combining in an all-stock merger of equals, creating an entity with a combined market value of about $6 billion. The move could help them weather the prolonged slump in oil demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic 

 
Uber Wins Back License to Operate in London After Yearslong Battle

Ride-hailing company Uber won an appeal over the revocation of its operating license in the U.K. capital, securing for now the ride-hailing company's operations in one of its biggest global markets. 

 
Some Google Search Rivals Lose Footing on Android System

A system Google set up to promote competition on Android has left some smaller search engines having trouble gaining traction, fueling rivals' complaints about the tech giant's compliance with a European Union antitrust decision ahead of potential U.S. charges. 

 
Covid Blunts Unilever's Edge in Emerging Markets

Unilever has leaned on developing countries to power its sales growth, but the pandemic has roiled its biggest such market-India-propelling the company to change how it manufactures, prices and distributes its products there. 

 
Nikola's Business Model Relies on Big Leaps in Technology, Large Declines in Costs

The electric truck startup's future depends on delivering big technological advances and dramatic cost reductions. 

 
Developer China Evergrande Erases Market Losses

The company had sought to assuage investor concerns about its liquidity following a steep selloff, and some investors took advantage of its distressed U.S.-dollar-bond prices to scoop up the junk-rated debt. 

 
Judge Halts Trump Administration TikTok Download Ban

The federal judge's move gives the Chinese-owned app a short-term victory as it scrambles to ensure its future while caught in a battle of brinkmanship between global superpowers. 

 
Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs

ArcelorMittal has agreed to sell its U.S. business to Cleveland-Cliffs for around $1.4 billion, a deal that will further diminish its position as the world's largest steelmaker as it grapples with the fallout from Covid-19. 

 
Kioxia's Ambitious IPO Runs Up Against Reality

The collateral damage from Huawei's trouble is widespread, but the problems with the now-delayed Kioxia public offering ran deeper. 

 
Hearing in 'Fortnite' Maker's Apple Lawsuit to Test Antitrust Claims

Epic Games says Apple's App Store commission is excessive and that the tech giant abuses its control of the marketplace to stifle competition.

ALPHABET INC. 1.14% 1464.54 Delayed Quote.7.44%
APPLE INC. 3.75% 114.54 Delayed Quote.52.96%
ARCELORMITTAL 9.25% 11.244 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.46% 13.78 End-of-day quote.-36.20%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 2.98% 6.36 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -1.56% 9.38 Delayed Quote.-66.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 41.88 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
UNILEVER N.V. 1.88% 52.02 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
WTI 0.20% 40.191 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
