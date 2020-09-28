Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/28/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Inovio Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Placed on Hold After FDA Questions

A planned later-stage trial for a Covid-19 vaccine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals is on hold, after U.S. health regulators raised questions. 

 
How Caesars' Wager on Sports Betting Could Pay Off Big

By buying U.K. stalwart William Hill, the casino operator can increase its exposure to a U.S. growth market without paying over the odds. 

 
Uber Wins Back License to Operate in London After Yearslong Battle

The ride-hailing company won an appeal over the revocation of its license in the U.K. capital, securing for now operations in one of its biggest global markets. 

 
Disney Sells Ad-Tech Firm TrueX to Gimbal

Gimbal wants TrueX's technology to go after the 'addressable-TV' market, where different ads are shown to different households. Gimbal paid less than $100 million for the company. 

 
Thor RV Sales Bolstered as New Buyers Take to the Highway

Thor Industries, a large recreational-vehicle maker, finished its latest fiscal year in July with a record-high backlog of orders. 

 
ArcelorMittal to Sell Steel Business in U.S. to Cleveland-Cliffs

The $1.4 billion deal comes as the world's largest steelmaker grapples with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global demand for its products. 

 
Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal

The combination of shale drillers would have a combined market value of about $6 billion and fortify them against the sharp drop in oil demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic 

 
Container Line CMA CGM Hit by Cyberattack

French container shipping line CMA CGM SA said Monday it has shut down some of its technology systems as it copes with a cyberattack at two of its Asia-Pacific subsidiaries. 

 
Some Google Search Rivals Lose Footing on Android System

A system Google set up to promote competition on Android has left some smaller search engines having trouble gaining traction, fueling rivals' complaints about the tech giant's compliance with a European Union antitrust decision ahead of potential U.S. charges. 

 
Covid Blunts Unilever's Edge in Emerging Markets

Unilever has leaned on developing countries to power its sales growth, but the pandemic has roiled its biggest such market-India-propelling the company to change how it manufactures, prices and distributes its products there.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.10% 1457.085 Delayed Quote.7.44%
ARCELORMITTAL 10.92% 11.436 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 9.95% 6.48 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 12.19% 9.895 Delayed Quote.-66.04%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -28.39% 12.115 Delayed Quote.413.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 1.00% 93.99 Delayed Quote.25.47%
UNILEVER N.V. 2.23% 52.18 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
WILLIAM HILL -11.63% 275.9 Delayed Quote.65.67%
WTI 1.13% 40.56 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
