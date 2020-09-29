Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:16am EDT
LVMH Countersues Tiffany Over Merger

The French luxury-goods conglomerate says the damage the U.S. jeweler's business has suffered during the pandemic invalidates their $16 billion deal. 

 
Japan's NTT to Take Full Control of Mobile Unit in $40 Billion Deal

Japan's biggest telecommunications company said it would spend $40 billion to buy the portion of its mobile unit that it doesn't already own, taking full control of its principal cash cow. 

 
Microsoft Office 365, Azure Cloud Disrupted by Service Issues

The company said problems included some users of its Outlook email services and Teams workplace collaboration suite that provides chat functionality and videoconferencing. 

 
Ransomware Attack Hits Universal Health Services

A malicious software attack crippled computers at one of the nation's largest hospital chains and led it to cancel some surgeries and divert some ambulances. 

 
Creditors Protest Chuck E. Cheese Sale Timeline

Chuck E. Cheese's bondholders are taking aim at the tight timeline for the sale of the children's party venue, saying it could discourage outside buyers and leave the company with no choice but to sell to its top-ranking lenders. 

 
Drugmaker BioShin Gets $60 Million to Tap Asia-Pacific Market

OrbiMed Advisors led the funding round for the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Biohaven Pharmaceutical, maker of Nurtec. 

 
Hertz CFO Steps Down After Less Than Two Months, Forfeits Bonus

Hertz Global Holdings named its second finance chief in as many months, as the troubled car-rental company navigates a tumultuous bankruptcy process. 

 
U.S. Likely Exceeded Authority in TikTok Ban, Judge Says

Banning downloads while the court fight continues would harm the video-sharing app's business, a federal judge said, ruling that the Trump administration's curbs likely went beyond the bounds of a national security law. 

 
United Trims Furlough Plans

The carrier said a deal with pilots has reduced planned layoffs to about 12,000 if more federal aid isn't arranged this week. 

 
Disney Sells Ad-Tech Firm TrueX to Gimbal

Gimbal wants TrueX's technology to go after the 'addressable-TV' market, where different ads are shown to different households. Gimbal paid less than $100 million for the company.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD. -0.67% 62.27 Delayed Quote.14.38%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 1.764 End-of-day quote.-13.83%
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.83% 1.22 Delayed Quote.-92.25%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.05% 405.45 Real-time Quote.-2.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.78% 209.44 Delayed Quote.31.78%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES -0.93% 104.41 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aMOL to construct rubber bitumen plant in Tatarstan
PU
05:25aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Commission Vice President Vera Jourová insulted Hungary, therefore must resign
PU
05:20aInvitation to bid by auction - Reopening 15-year Federal bond
PU
05:20aINDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICE INDICES :  August 2020​
PU
05:16aSpanish retail sales' recovery edges up in August
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aEuro zone sentiment improves more than expected in September
RE
05:12aTop traders see tepid oil demand recovery, flat prices
RE
05:12aDollar Regains Appeal in Carry Trades
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
4GOLD : Gold steadies ahead of Trump-Biden debate
5NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group