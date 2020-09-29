LVMH Countersues Tiffany Over Merger

The French luxury-goods conglomerate says the damage the U.S. jeweler's business has suffered during the pandemic invalidates their $16 billion deal.

Japan's NTT to Take Full Control of Mobile Unit in $40 Billion Deal

Japan's biggest telecommunications company said it would spend $40 billion to buy the portion of its mobile unit that it doesn't already own, taking full control of its principal cash cow.

Microsoft Office 365, Azure Cloud Disrupted by Service Issues

The company said problems included some users of its Outlook email services and Teams workplace collaboration suite that provides chat functionality and videoconferencing.

Ransomware Attack Hits Universal Health Services

A malicious software attack crippled computers at one of the nation's largest hospital chains and led it to cancel some surgeries and divert some ambulances.

Creditors Protest Chuck E. Cheese Sale Timeline

Chuck E. Cheese's bondholders are taking aim at the tight timeline for the sale of the children's party venue, saying it could discourage outside buyers and leave the company with no choice but to sell to its top-ranking lenders.

Drugmaker BioShin Gets $60 Million to Tap Asia-Pacific Market

OrbiMed Advisors led the funding round for the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Biohaven Pharmaceutical, maker of Nurtec.

Hertz CFO Steps Down After Less Than Two Months, Forfeits Bonus

Hertz Global Holdings named its second finance chief in as many months, as the troubled car-rental company navigates a tumultuous bankruptcy process.

U.S. Likely Exceeded Authority in TikTok Ban, Judge Says

Banning downloads while the court fight continues would harm the video-sharing app's business, a federal judge said, ruling that the Trump administration's curbs likely went beyond the bounds of a national security law.

United Trims Furlough Plans

The carrier said a deal with pilots has reduced planned layoffs to about 12,000 if more federal aid isn't arranged this week.

Disney Sells Ad-Tech Firm TrueX to Gimbal

Gimbal wants TrueX's technology to go after the 'addressable-TV' market, where different ads are shown to different households. Gimbal paid less than $100 million for the company.