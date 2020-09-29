Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Blackstone Sets Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The investment firm has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio. 

 
McCormick Gains From Shift to Home Meals With Higher 3Q Revenue

The company, which sells spices and condiments, posted higher profit and revenue figures for the latest quarter, driven by growth in its consumer segment as more people cooked at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
LVMH Countersues Tiffany Over Merger

The French luxury-goods conglomerate says the damage the U.S. jeweler's business has suffered during the pandemic invalidates their $16 billion deal. 

 
Microsoft Office 365, Azure Cloud Disrupted by Service Issues

The company said problems included some users of its Outlook email services and Teams workplace collaboration suite that provides chat functionality and videoconferencing. 

 
Ransomware Attack Hits Universal Health Services

A malicious software attack crippled computers at one of the nation's largest hospital chains and led it to cancel some surgeries and divert some ambulances. 

 
Memorabilia-Trading App Rally Raises $17 Million

A New York-based app on which users can trade against vintage cars, fancy wine and baseball cards just received a cash injection from investors including Reddit's co-founder Alexis Ohanian. 

 
Japan's NTT to Take Full Control of Mobile Unit in $40 Billion Deal

NTT Docomo, which broke free of its tradition-minded parent to become a global pioneer of the mobile internet, is returning to its old home in a $40 billion deal that erases its independence. 

 
A $40 Billion Docomo Deal Is a Bitter Pill for Rivals

Japan's new prime minister could shake up its telecom market with potentially the country's largest ever tender offer for its top mobile carrier. Investors in competitors may want to consider roaming elsewhere. 

 
U.S. Likely Exceeded Authority in TikTok Ban, Judge Says

Banning downloads while the court fight continues would harm the video-sharing app's business, a federal judge said, ruling that the Trump administration's curbs likely went beyond the bounds of a national security law. 

 
Grafine Partners Extends Executive Ranks by Adding Goldman's Katherine Park

Grafine Partners, a firm that backs experienced investment managers that are starting their first private-equity funds, is expanding its executive team.

