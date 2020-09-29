Regeneron Drug Helps Treat Covid-19 in Early Stage

The drugmaker said a preliminary analysis of clinical-trial data showed reduced virus levels in nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Costco CFO Juggles Managing Inventory For Products in High, Low Demand

The retailer in recent months struggled to keep its shelves filled with wipes, baking yeast and laptops.

Danger Is Approaching for Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

As the race for a Covid-19 vaccine enters the final stretch, investors should be more wary of common drug development pitfalls.

Palantir's and Asana's Dueling IPOs to Test Direct-Listing Process, NYSE

Both companies are poised to do direct listings on Wednesday. Only two other notable companies have done them before.

Increased Cooking at Home Lifts Sales at Frank's RedHot Maker

Spice maker McCormick saw revenue climb this summer as stronger sales to consumers outpaced weakened demand from commercial customers during the pandemic.

JPMorgan Paying $920 Million to Resolve Market Manipulation Probes

The settlement concludes federal investigations into the bank over manipulation of precious-metals and Treasurys markets. The fine is the largest the CFTC has ever imposed for the tactic known as "spoofing."

Peabody and Arch Give Up on Coal Joint Venture After Judge Sides With Regulators

Peabody Energy and Arch Resources are moving on from a proposed thermal-coal effort in Wyoming and Colorado after a judge said the FTC showed the project would likely harm competition.

Goldman Shuffles Consumer Banking, Asset Management Executives

A woman will run a major division at Goldman Sachs for the first time in years as CEO David Solomon continues to put his mark on the bank.

Judge Dismisses New Mexico Lawsuit Against Google Over Children's Data Privacy

A federal court dismissed a New Mexico lawsuit alleging that Google knowingly spied on students and their families through its suite of cloud-based products for schools.

Blackstone Sets Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

The investment firm has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15% within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio.