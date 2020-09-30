Thousands of Airline Jobs Hang in the Balance as Lawmakers Debate Aid

Roughly 30,000 airline employees could be furloughed Thursday if more federal aid to the industry isn't forthcoming.

Asana Starts Trading as Palantir Waits On Deck

The pair of direct listings expected Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange are the first major IPO deals of the sort since Slack and Spotify.

Google Makes Concessions in Effort to Buy Fitbit

The Alphabet unit's new concessions to competitors are aimed at helping get European approval for its $2.1 billion purchase of the health tracker.

Singapore Shuts Wirecard Payments Operation

Singapore's central bank ordered Wirecard AG to shut its local payment network and return customer funds, the latest step in the dismantling of the former fintech star following alleged multibillion-dollar fraud.

Utility Megadeal Looks Unlikely and Unappetizing

Duke Energy's shares surged after the Journal reported that NextEra Energy made a takeover approach. The enthusiasm looks premature.

Container Shipping Line CMA CGM Says Data Possibly Stolen in Cyberattack

CMA CGM said some of its data may have been stolen after a malware attack that forced the global container line to shut down its main booking platform, delay cargo deliveries and halt electronic communications with clients and customs authorities.

Shell to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

Royal Dutch Shell said it would cut up to 9,000 jobs in a broad restructuring, as the energy giant grapples with the ongoing fallout of the pandemic.

At Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, New CEO Adapts to Shopping Now

Incoming PVH Chief Executive Stefan Larsson will be charged with guiding the company's fashion brands out of the pandemic and into what he calls retailing's "new normal."

Consortium to Buy Blackstone's Stake in U.K. Insurer

Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance have agreed to buy Blackstone Group's stake in a U.K.-based insurer.

Axios Is Growing and Profitable Despite Bleak News Landscape

The company is on target to make a profit this year with its sponsored newsletters despite the economic turmoil stemming from the coronavirus that led to broad layoffs and pay cuts at many media outlets.