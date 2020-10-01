Ford CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

Stone is leaving the auto maker after 18 months to join a software firm, the latest high-profile Detroit auto executive to leave for the technology industry.

PepsiCo Sales Snap Back From Pandemic

Strong global snack and food sales and improvement in PepsiCo's beverage business drove revenue growth in the latest quarter.

Playboy to Go Public Again in Deal With Blank-Check Firm

The company is going public again after being acquired by a blank-check firm, a deal that valued the brand made famous by its iconic adult magazine at $415 million.

H&M Heads Into Winter With a Sharper New Look

Global fashion retailers face a potentially harsh winter, but at least they aren't wasting the crisis.

Google Pledges $1 Billion in Licensing Payments to News Publishers

The Alphabet unit plans to make the payments over the next three years as it develops a product, Google News Showcase, which will be launched in Germany and Brazil.

Athene, MassMutual Made Over $3 Billion Takeover Offer to American Equity

A pair of insurance companies made a bid for American Equity Investment Life Holding last month, in a bet that the small Iowa insurer's retirement-income products will continue to be popular with conservative savers.

Pacenote Capital Adds Depth to its Management Team

Mr. Cannon joins Pacenote from Global Endowment Management LP, an outsourced chief investment office, where he was in charge of investment origination, focusing on emerging managers and spinouts, according to Pacenote.

Suez Supports Ardian Plan to Launch Takeover Bid for Company

Suez has backed private-equity firm Ardian's plan to launch a takeover bid for the company, the latest development in a story that this week saw Veolia Environnement increase its bid for Engie's shares in Suez as part of its plan to take over its rival.

Rolls-Royce Plans Rights, Raises New Debt

Rolls-Royce said it planned a discounted GBP2 billion rights issue and looked to secure fresh debt as part of a recapitalization package to bolster its balance sheet.

Secretive High-Speed Trading Firm Hits Jackpot With TikTok

Susquehanna International Group is sitting on a stake in the app's owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, that could be worth more than $15 billion.