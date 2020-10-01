Vaccine's Development Won't Be Swayed by Politics, Pfizer CEO Says

Pfizer's chief executive sought to assure the drugmaker's employees that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine wouldn't be influenced by politics, two days after President Trump mentioned the company during the debate.

Mortgage Lender Caliber Home Loans Prepares for an IPO

Caliber Home Loans is preparing for an initial public offering that could value the company, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, at more than $2 billion.

2020 Is Proving How Much MSNBC's Ratings Hinge on Politics

MSNBC fell behind cable news rivals in the key demographic when coronavirus and racial justice took center stage, and NBCUniversal News Group's new chairman isn't satisfied with third place.

Palantir, Asana Show Jury Still Out on Techs Going Direct

Software companies see first-day gains but garner lower multiples than recent software IPOs.

BitMEX Co-Founders Charged With U.S. Rules Violations

Four executives of one of the world's largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrency derivatives have been charged with violating U.S. anti-money-laundering rules as authorities ramp up enforcement efforts.

General Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs won the bidding over Barclays, handing the Wall Street firm more than a million GM cardholders and their roughly $8.5 billion in annual spending.

All Remdesivir Supplies to Be Distributed in U.S. by Maker Gilead

The U.S. government is relinquishing control over supplies of remdesivir, the Covid-19 drug made by Gilead Sciences that had been in shortage since it was authorized for emergency use in May.

U.S. Auto Sales Show Signs of Recovery in Third Quarter

General Motors' U.S. sales fell for the third quarter but showed signs of strengthening as the American auto industry continued to recover from the coronavirus-related lockdowns that stalled business this spring.

PepsiCo Sales Snap Back From Pandemic

Strong global snack and food sales and improvement in PepsiCo's beverage business drove revenue growth in the latest quarter.

Boeing to Consolidate 787 Dreamliner Production in South Carolina

The plane maker said it is ending production of the popular wide-body jet in the Seattle area after more than a decade and plans to consolidate assembly of the aircraft at its North Charleston, S.C., factory next year.