Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Workers Have Been Positive for Covid-19

The company said the number of positive cases is below what it expected for its 1.3 million workers. Amazon has tested thousands of employees since March and said it would be conducting 50,000 tests a day by November.

Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals

Trian, whose founders include Nelson Peltz, plans to agitate for deal making aimed at building a rival to the biggest asset managers in the world.

Telehealth Startup Hims Strikes Deal to Go Public Through SPAC

The startup, also known as Hims & Hers, said it plans to go public by merging with a blank-check company in a deal that will value the combined business at about $1.6 billion.

You Call This Bread? Subway's Is Too Sugary to Count, Irish Court Finds

Ireland's top court says it knows what bread is, and the stuff Subway uses on its sandwiches isn't it.

Vaccine's Development Won't Be Swayed by Politics, Pfizer CEO Says

Pfizer's chief executive sought to assure the drugmaker's employees that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine wouldn't be influenced by politics, two days after President Trump mentioned the company during the debate.

All Remdesivir Supplies to Be Distributed in U.S. by Maker Gilead

The U.S. government is relinquishing control over supplies of remdesivir, the Covid-19 drug made by Gilead Sciences that had been in shortage since it was authorized for emergency use in May.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Picks Up Stake in Reliance Retail

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment has agreed to pump $853.28 million in the retail venture of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., which will translate into a 1.40% stake.

Mortgage Lender Caliber Home Loans Prepares for an IPO

Caliber Home Loans is preparing for an initial public offering that could value the company, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, at more than $2 billion.

Palantir, Asana Show Jury Still Out on Techs Going Direct

Software companies see first-day gains but garner lower multiples than recent software IPOs.

General Motors' Credit Card, Brought to You by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs won the bidding over Barclays, handing the Wall Street firm more than a million GM cardholders and their roughly $8.5 billion in annual spending.