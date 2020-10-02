Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record As Car Maker's Recovery Speeds Up

Vehicle deliveries hit a new record in the most recent quarter, accelerating the Silicon Valley car maker's recovery after sales slowed during the height of the pandemic.

Walmart Sells Majority Stake in Asda to U.K. Consortium in $8.8 Billion Deal

Walmart agreed to sell U.K. grocery-store chain Asda to a private investment group in a deal that values the company at $8.8 billion, as the world's largest retailer reorganizes its international businesses in favor of bets on the growth of online services.

Merck's R&D Chief to Retire

Roger Perlmutter was credited with reviving the company's labs by seizing on the potential of a new kind of cancer treatment known as immunotherapy.

Richard Branson's Virgin Raises $480 Million With SPAC

The British billionaire plans to expand at a time when his core businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Uber Postmates Combo Could Be a Raw Deal

Newly released financial details suggest Postmates might not turn out to be as tasty as Uber had hoped.

Wilshire Associates Agrees to Sale

Two private-equity firms agreed to acquire the 48-year-old employee-owned investment advisory, management and data firm.

Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Workers Have Had Positive Coronavirus Tests

The company said the number of positive cases is below what it expected for its 1.3 million workers. Amazon has tested thousands of employees since March and said it would be conducting 50,000 tests a day by November.

The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way.

Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals

Trian, whose founders include Nelson Peltz, plans to agitate for deal making aimed at building a rival to the biggest asset managers in the world.

Walmart Doesn't Need TikTok to Get Excited

Early surveys indicate a healthy number of online shoppers are willing to try Walmart's new subscription service.