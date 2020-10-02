Log in
News : Latest News

News : Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy Currencies & Forex

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record as Car Maker's Recovery Speeds Up

Vehicle deliveries hit a record in the most recent quarter, accelerating the Silicon Valley car maker's recovery after sales slowed during the height of the pandemic. 

 
Walmart Sells Majority Stake in Asda to U.K. Consortium in $8.8 Billion Deal

Walmart agreed to sell U.K. grocery-store chain Asda to a private investment group in a deal that values the company at $8.8 billion, as the world's largest retailer reorganizes its international businesses in favor of bets on the growth of online services. 

 
Merck's R&D Chief to Retire

Roger Perlmutter was credited with reviving the company's labs by seizing on the potential of a new kind of cancer treatment known as immunotherapy. 

 
Richard Branson's Virgin Turns to SPAC to Raise Cash

The British billionaire plans to expand at a time when his core businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19. 

 
Uber Postmates Combo Could Be a Raw Deal

Newly released financial details suggest Postmates might not turn out to be as tasty as Uber had hoped. 

 
Wilshire Associates Agrees to Sale

Two private-equity firms agreed to acquire the 48-year-old employee-owned investment advisory, management and data firm. 

 
Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Workers Have Had Positive Coronavirus Tests

The company said the number of positive cases is below what it expected for its 1.3 million workers. Amazon has tested thousands of employees since March and said it would be conducting 50,000 tests a day by November. 

 
The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way. 

 
Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals

Trian, whose founders include Nelson Peltz, plans to agitate for deal making aimed at building a rival to the biggest asset managers in the world. 

 
Academy Sports Tests Investor Appetite for Retail

Private-equity firm KKR is taking the Texas-based sporting-goods chain public in a surging initial-public-offering market. The starting price highlights the challenge it faces.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pUS agriculture secretary says unsure if China will meet Phase 1 farm commitment
RE
01:21pFed says Powell has been working from home, observing mask and distance protocols
RE
01:20pTESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pUSDA secretary Perdue says unsure if China will meet Phase 1 farm product imports
RE
12:58pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 207,302 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 206,402 In Previous Report On Oct. 1
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,260,465 as of yesterday vs 7,213,419 in previous report on oct. 1
RE
12:57pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 207,302 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 206,402 in previous report on oct. 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

