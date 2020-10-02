Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat App

The Trump administration filed court papers seeking to overturn a federal magistrate's ruling that stopped a U.S. ban on China's ubiquitous messaging and e-commerce app WeChat.

Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record as Car Maker's Recovery Speeds Up

Vehicle deliveries hit a record in the most recent quarter, accelerating the Silicon Valley car maker's recovery after sales slowed during the height of the pandemic.

Walmart Sells Majority Stake in Asda to U.K. Consortium in $8.8 Billion Deal

Walmart agreed to sell U.K. grocery-store chain Asda to a private investment group in a deal that values the company at $8.8 billion, as the world's largest retailer reorganizes its international businesses in favor of bets on the growth of online services.

Aksia Picks Up Valuable Clients and Assets With Alignium Buy

Investment advisory firm Aksia has rounded out its private-markets exposure with the acquisition of Alignium, a consulting firm specializing in real estate and other real assets.

Merck's R&D Chief to Retire

Roger Perlmutter was credited with reviving the company's labs by seizing on the potential of a new kind of cancer treatment known as immunotherapy.

Richard Branson's Virgin Turns to SPAC to Raise Cash

The British billionaire plans to expand at a time when his core businesses have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Uber Postmates Combo Could Be a Raw Deal

Newly released financial details suggest Postmates might not turn out to be as tasty as Uber had hoped.

Wilshire Associates Agrees to Sale

Two private-equity firms agreed to acquire the 48-year-old employee-owned investment advisory, management and data firm.

Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Workers Have Had Positive Coronavirus Tests

The company said the number of positive cases is below what it expected for its 1.3 million workers. Amazon has tested thousands of employees since March and said it would be conducting 50,000 tests a day by November.

The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way.