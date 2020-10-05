Log in
News : Latest News

10/05/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Locations

The second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. is closing all of its locations nationwide after reopening in August, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis facing the entertainment industry. 

 
Coca-Cola to Discontinue Zico, May Drop Coke Life

Products now under review include Diet Coke Feisty Cherry; Coke Life, a lower-calorie version of the cola sweetened with stevia; and regional American soda brands. 

 
Facebook Says Government Breakup of Instagram, WhatsApp Would Be 'Complete Nonstarter'

A government effort to break up Facebook Inc. from Instagram and WhatsApp would defy established law, cost billions of dollars and harm consumers, according to a paper company lawyers have prepared. 

 
Long Buoyed by High-Flying Emirates, Dubai Now Shares Its Woes

The airline drove Dubai's rise from desert backwater to Mideast metropolis, but now the coronavirus is hurting the world's largest carrier and the city's travel-dependent economy. 

 
Fundraising Feud Spurs Anger Among a Chinese Exile, His Followers and Detractors

Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman allied with former White House advisor Steve Bannon, is in an increasingly volatile fight with investors over a fundraising plan that has drawn scrutiny from banks and investigators. 

 
AT&T CEO Says Big HBO Bet Will Pay Off in Long Run

CEO John Stankey is working to convince investors that the deal making executives pursued to fortify AT&T in lean times won't end up weighing it down-while urging patience for the company's long-term bets to pay off. 

 
Small Software Companies Find a Home With ESW Capital

Startups specializing in business-to-business software that are having trouble scaling up or whose founders want to cash out are finding a willing buyer in Joseph Liemandt's ESW Capital, which has built a Netflix-like subscription service for such tools. 

 
Larry Ellison's TikTok Bid Puts Oracle Chairman Back in the Spotlight

The Oracle co-founder could score two prizes at once in a TikTok deal: a flashy new customer for the company's cloud-computing business and a victory over fierce rival Microsoft. 

 
Electric-Car Makers Take Different Routes Toward Batteries

Some auto companies, like Tesla, are getting more involved in making electric-car batteries, while Ford and others favor buying from specialized manufacturers. 

 
NEC Corp. to Buy Avaloq Group's Parent for $2.23 billion

NEC said that it agreed to buy the parent of Swiss financial software company Avaloq Group for $2.23 billion.

