News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Europe's Nexi and SIA to Merge in $17.6 Billion Payments Deal

Italy's Nexi agreed to acquire crosstown fintech rival SIA in a stock deal that creates a European giant in the fast-consolidating payments sector. 

 
Bristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia

Cancer-drug powerhouse Bristol Myers Squibb said it will buy biotech MyoKardia in a $13.1 billion all-cash deal aimed at expanding its lineup of heart drugs. 

 
Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Locations

The second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. is closing all of its locations nationwide after reopening in August, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis facing the entertainment industry. 

 
Coca-Cola to Discontinue Zico, May Drop Coke Life

Products now under review include Diet Coke Feisty Cherry; Coke Life, a lower-calorie version of the cola sweetened with stevia; and regional American soda brands. 

 
JPMorgan Probe Revived by Regulators' Data Mining

Investigators probing whether traders at JPMorgan Chase rigged silver prices seven years ago decided there was no case to bring. Last week, the same agency hammered the megabank with a $920 million fine. 

 
Facebook Says Government Breakup of Instagram, WhatsApp Would Be 'Complete Nonstarter'

A government effort to break up Facebook Inc. from Instagram and WhatsApp would defy established law, cost billions of dollars and harm consumers, according to a paper company lawyers have prepared. 

 
Long Buoyed by High-Flying Emirates, Dubai Now Shares Its Woes

The airline drove Dubai's rise from desert backwater to Mideast metropolis, but now the coronavirus is hurting the world's largest carrier and the city's travel-dependent economy. 

 
Fundraising Feud Spurs Anger Among a Chinese Exile, His Followers and Detractors

Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman allied with former White House advisor Steve Bannon, is in an increasingly volatile fight with investors over a fundraising plan that has drawn scrutiny from banks and investigators. 

 
AT&T CEO Says Big HBO Bet Will Pay Off in Long Run

CEO John Stankey is working to convince investors that the deal making executives pursued to fortify AT&T in lean times won't end up weighing it down-while urging patience for the company's long-term bets to pay off. 

 
Small Software Companies Find a Home With ESW Capital

Startups specializing in business-to-business software that are having trouble scaling up or whose founders want to cash out are finding a willing buyer in Joseph Liemandt's ESW Capital, which has built a Netflix-like subscription service for such tools.

