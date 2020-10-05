Southwest Asks Employees to Accept Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs

Southwest Airlines is asking the company's labor unions to accept pay cuts for the first time to prevent furloughs and layoffs through the end of next year.

Former Bridgewater Co-CEO Eileen Murray Settles Pay Dispute With Hedge Fund

A suit alleged Bridgewater was withholding up to $100 million in deferred compensation because Ms. Murray disclosed to a third party that she had a gender-discrimination dispute with the hedge fund.

McDonald's Adds Reggaeton Star J Balvin to Menu of Collaborators

The burger giant said a meal bearing J Balvin's name-a Big Mac, fries and ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry-would be on sale from Monday through Nov. 1.

BHP to Acquire Bigger Stake in Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Development

BHP Group will acquire an additional 28% interest in the Shenzi oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico from Hess Corp. for $505 million.

Blackstone to Lose Control of Shale Driller in $50 Million Bankruptcy Sale

The private-equity firm's Gavilan Resources has agreed to sell itself out of bankruptcy to its drilling partner Mesquite Energy for $50 million, a stark indication of the value erosion in the U.S. shale sector.

Papa John's Taps Target Executive Ann Gugino as Finance Chief

Ms. Gugino previously served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at Target.

Food Makers Add Staff, Capacity as Pandemic Persists

Campbell Soup and Kellogg said huge demand this year has taught them to focus on bolstering supplies of their most popular products as the public-health crisis continues.

People Are Eating Healthier and Cooking More, Food Execs Say

Food companies such as Campbell, Kellogg and others say they expect consumer habits formed during the pandemic to stick, with a renewed focus on health and cooking at home following an initial surge in comfort foods.

Europe's Nexi Agrees to Acquire SIA for Almost $5.4 Billion in Stock

Italy's Nexi agreed to acquire crosstown fintech rival SIA for about almost $5.4 billion in a stock deal that creates a European giant in the fast-consolidating payments sector.

Bristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia

Cancer-drug powerhouse Bristol Myers Squibb said it will buy biotech MyoKardia in a $13.1 billion all-cash deal aimed at expanding its lineup of heart drugs.