Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Southwest Asks Employees to Accept Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs

Southwest Airlines is asking the company's labor unions to accept pay cuts for the first time to prevent furloughs and layoffs through the end of next year. 

 
Former Bridgewater Co-CEO Eileen Murray Settles Pay Dispute With Hedge Fund

A suit alleged Bridgewater was withholding up to $100 million in deferred compensation because Ms. Murray disclosed to a third party that she had a gender-discrimination dispute with the hedge fund. 

 
McDonald's Adds Reggaeton Star J Balvin to Menu of Collaborators

The burger giant said a meal bearing J Balvin's name-a Big Mac, fries and ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry-would be on sale from Monday through Nov. 1. 

 
BHP Buys Bigger Stake in Gulf of Mexico Development

BHP Group said it will buy an additional 28% interest in the Shenzi oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico from Hess for $505 million. 

 
Blackstone to Lose Control of Shale Driller in $50 Million Bankruptcy Sale

The private-equity firm's Gavilan Resources has agreed to sell itself out of bankruptcy to its drilling partner Mesquite Energy for $50 million, a stark indication of the value erosion in the U.S. shale sector. 

 
Papa John's Taps Target Executive Ann Gugino as Finance Chief

Ms. Gugino previously served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at Target. 

 
Food Makers Add Staff, Capacity as Pandemic Persists

Campbell Soup and Kellogg said huge demand this year has taught them to focus on bolstering supplies of their most popular products as the public-health crisis continues. 

 
People Are Eating Healthier and Cooking More, Food Execs Say

Food companies such as Campbell, Kellogg and others say they expect consumer habits formed during the pandemic to stick, with a renewed focus on health and cooking at home following an initial surge in comfort foods. 

 
Europe's Nexi Agrees to Acquire SIA for Almost $5.4 Billion in Stock

Italy's Nexi agreed to acquire crosstown fintech rival SIA for about almost $5.4 billion in a stock deal that creates a European giant in the fast-consolidating payments sector. 

 
Bristol to Pay $13.1 Billion for Heart-Drug Maker MyoKardia

Cancer-drug powerhouse Bristol Myers Squibb said it will buy biotech MyoKardia in a $13.1 billion all-cash deal aimed at expanding its lineup of heart drugs.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 2.90% 36.14 End-of-day quote.-7.14%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 0.35% 48.98 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 41.44 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.53% 226.07 Delayed Quote.14.40%
MYOKARDIA, INC. 57.84% 220.34 Delayed Quote.202.31%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.70% 38.49 Delayed Quote.-28.70%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.14% 54.29 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
WTI 0.34% 39.35 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aSouth Africa's rand firms slightly on upbeat risk sentiment
RE
03:28aThousands of Indonesians protest against passage of jobs bill
RE
03:24aBrighter mood in world markets pushes up euro zone debt yields
RE
03:22aIndia's services sector slump eased in September, but job losses balloon
RE
03:18aHandelsbanken Names Michael Green Head of Swedish Branch Operations
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aDEUTSCHE BANK CEO DOES NOT WANT TO BE JUNIOR PARTNER IN M&A : Bloomberg TV
RE
03:12aSunak says 'triple-lock' on pensions is safe
RE
03:08aBritain cannot continue 'enormous' borrowing in long term, Sunak says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE : AKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 05 October 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group