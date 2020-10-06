Wall Street's Most Exclusive Club Is Getting Smaller. The Perks Are Getting Better.

Goldman Sachs will promote fewer partners this year and give them access to profits from its private investment funds.

Partisan Divisions Hinder House Big Tech Report

Partisan divisions are emerging in the final stage of a congressional inquiry into U.S. technology giants, showing the uphill road ahead for legislation to rein in Big Tech.

Bonnier Corp to Sell Its Biggest U.S. Magazines to Venture Equity Group

European magazine publisher Bonnier has reached a deal

Uniqlo Takes On H&M and Zara With Focus on Asian Stores

Fast Retailing, Asia's top clothing retailer, is betting it can emerge from the coronavirus storm in a better position than Western rivals, in part by focusing on China and continuing to build physical stores.

As Luxury Watch Sales Slow, One Retailer Speeds Up

Plunging tourist demand for luxury watches hasn't held back Watches of Switzerland-quite the opposite. Unfortunately, there is little chance that its larger peers can mimic the performance.

Consumer Brands Seek Ways to Make Paper Mimic Plastic

Nestlé, Unilever and other companies are working with suppliers on paper packaging to address environmental concerns, but matching plastic for keeping food fresh is a big challenge.

Mondelez CFO Frees Up Funds as Snack Maker Turns Advertising Back On

Mondelez International Inc.'s finance chief is reallocating funds to boost the snack maker's marketing, and the company for the first time will spend the majority of its advertising dollars on digital channels instead of on television commercials.

A Prescription for What Ails CVS, Walgreens

High demand for flu shots and, later on, Covid-19 vaccinations could drive traffic to pharmacies struggling with poor sales.

Southwest Asks Employees to Accept Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs

Southwest Airlines is asking the company's labor unions to accept pay cuts for the first time to prevent furloughs and layoffs through the end of next year.

Former Sun Capital Executives Launch Lower-Midmarket Firm

Navaid Equity Partners plans to invest in companies that face financial or operational challenges created by economic, industry and technology disruptions