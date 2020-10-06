Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/06/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Aurelius Challenges J.C. Penney Over Lender-Backed Bankruptcy Sale

A group of J.C. Penney lenders criticized the way the company plans to parcel out proceeds from its proposed sale to two mall owners and a larger group of lenders that have been steering the retailer's bankruptcy. 

 
Boeing Expects Pandemic to Put Big Dent in Jet Demand

The aerospace company said the coronavirus pandemic will reduce global jetliner demand by around 2,000 planes over the next decade. 

 
GE Says It Received 'Wells Notice' Tied to Accounting Investigation

Federal securities regulators have warned General Electric of a civil-enforcement action over its accounting for a legacy insurance business, adding a fresh hurdle to efforts to turn around the once-mighty manufacturer. 

 
Garrett Motion Can Tap $250 Million in Bankruptcy Financing

Auto-parts company gets judge's approval to start spending funds extended by senior lenders. 

 
Apple to Host Oct. 13 Event; 5G iPhone Expected

The tech company is planning an online event next week, at which it is expected to reveal an iPhone with 5G connectivity. 

 
Facebook Pulls Trump's Post About Covid-19, Citing Misinformation Rules

The social-media giant removed the president's post describing the seasonal flu as more dangerous for most than the coronavirus, citing its policy against users spreading information that is deemed both wrong and harmful. 

 
Microsoft CEO Urges Increased Focus on Internet Safety in Social Media

"What needs to happen is real reform in social media where internet safety is a top consideration," Satya Nadella said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council. 

 
Bristol-Myers Squibb Cuts Its Cancer Risk

The pharmaceutical company is making a $13 billion roll of the dice, but it has chosen its target wisely. 

 
Mercedes-Benz to Slash Costs 20% in Next Five Years

Daimler said the company's flagship brand also plans to move its vehicles upmarket in an attempt to boost profit amid weak demand and rising investments in electric vehicles. 

 
IKEA Sees Strong Demand for Work Desks and Kitchen Gear

The furniture retailer reported a drop in annual sales blaming store closures early in the pandemic but said consumers have flocked to its stores since lockdowns lifted to buy desks, chairs and kitchens.

