House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power

The biggest U.S. technology companies have leveraged their dominance to stifle competition and innovation, Democrats said in a report following a 16-month inquiry and called on Congress to take antitrust action.

Labor Department Questions Microsoft and Wells Fargo Over Pledges to Hire More Black Employees

Microsoft and Wells Fargo were contacted last week by the U.S. Labor Department questioning their plans to hire more Black employees as they seek to diversify their management ranks.

Facebook to Ban QAnon Groups and Pages

Facebook said it would step up its crackdown on QAnon, removing more groups and pages devoted to the fast-growing conspiracy movement that has thrived on social media.

SpaceX Satellite Contract Underscores Focus on Pentagon

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has taken another big step to boost its standing as a U.S. military supplier by winning a contract for part of a proposed Pentagon missile-warning system.

News Site Quartz Is Put on the Block

Japan's Uzabase expects to sell the business news site for far less than the $86 million it paid, reflecting in part the impact of the pandemic.

Covid-19 Antibody Drug From Glaxo, Vir Advances in Testing

The experimental drug, which belongs to the same class of therapy recently administered to President Trump, is the latest antibody Covid-19 treatment to enter Phase 3 testing.

JPMorgan Pledges to Push Clients to Align With Paris Climate Agreement

The bank, long under pressure from climate activists, says lowering emissions can help a company attract capital and stay relevant.

Boeing Expects Pandemic to Put Big Dent in Jet Demand

The aerospace company said the coronavirus pandemic will reduce global jetliner demand by around 2,000 planes over the next decade.

Apple to Host Oct. 13 Event; 5G iPhone Expected

The tech company is planning an online event next week, at which it is expected to reveal an iPhone with 5G connectivity.

U.S. Companies Balk at Amazon's Call for Covid-19 Disclosures

Amazon has called on other large companies to share the results of their workplace Covid-19 testing and disclose the rate at which employees are quarantining. So far, their answer appears to be no.