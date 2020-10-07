Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:16am EDT
House Panel Says Big Tech Wields Monopoly Power

The biggest U.S. technology companies have leveraged their dominance to stifle competition and innovation, Democrats said in a report following a 16-month inquiry and called on Congress to take antitrust action. 

 
Labor Department Questions Microsoft and Wells Fargo Over Pledges to Hire More Black Employees

Microsoft and Wells Fargo were contacted last week by the U.S. Labor Department questioning their plans to hire more Black employees as they seek to diversify their management ranks. 

 
Facebook to Ban QAnon Groups and Pages

Facebook said it would step up its crackdown on QAnon, removing more groups and pages devoted to the fast-growing conspiracy movement that has thrived on social media. 

 
SpaceX Satellite Contract Underscores Focus on Pentagon

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has taken another big step to boost its standing as a U.S. military supplier by winning a contract for part of a proposed Pentagon missile-warning system. 

 
News Site Quartz Is Put on the Block

Japan's Uzabase expects to sell the business news site for far less than the $86 million it paid, reflecting in part the impact of the pandemic. 

 
Covid-19 Antibody Drug From Glaxo, Vir Advances in Testing

The experimental drug, which belongs to the same class of therapy recently administered to President Trump, is the latest antibody Covid-19 treatment to enter Phase 3 testing. 

 
JPMorgan Pledges to Push Clients to Align With Paris Climate Agreement

The bank, long under pressure from climate activists, says lowering emissions can help a company attract capital and stay relevant. 

 
Boeing Expects Pandemic to Put Big Dent in Jet Demand

The aerospace company said the coronavirus pandemic will reduce global jetliner demand by around 2,000 planes over the next decade. 

 
Apple to Host Oct. 13 Event; 5G iPhone Expected

The tech company is planning an online event next week, at which it is expected to reveal an iPhone with 5G connectivity. 

 
U.S. Companies Balk at Amazon's Call for Covid-19 Disclosures

Amazon has called on other large companies to share the results of their workplace Covid-19 testing and disclose the rate at which employees are quarantining. So far, their answer appears to be no.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.87% 113.16 Delayed Quote.54.14%
FACEBOOK INC -2.26% 258.66 Delayed Quote.26.02%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.03% 98.02 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.12% 205.91 Delayed Quote.33.41%
THE BOEING COMPANY -6.81% 159.54 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
UZABASE, INC. 1.80% 3960 End-of-day quote.74.14%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.10% 24.18 Delayed Quote.-55.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aSURE THING : EU jobs scheme funding a template for heftier recovery fund issuance
RE
02:02aNatWest in new Libor transition push as COVID-19 slows customer switch over
RE
02:00aBarclays to enter french, italian, spanish and german private banking markets in 2021, european private banking manager tells reuters
RE
02:00aFIGHTING THE FED, OR JUST JOSTLING? : Mike Dolan
RE
01:59aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:56aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:55aSTEMMING THE PLASTICS TIDE IN INDONESIA : Policy, Investments, and Research
PU
01:53aIndian banks say government interest waiver will add to costs, spark litigation
RE
01:43aS&p 500 futures gain in late asia trade, last up 0.4%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Trump urges Congress to provide $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
2NORINCO INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION LT : Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group