News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/07/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Lyft Orders Up a Side Dish

Lyft's partnership with Grubhub could turn out to be a sweet treat for the ride-sharing company's investors at a low cost. 

 
Amazon Accused of Abusing Its Power in Rise as E-Commerce Gatekeeper

A House antitrust panel this week zeroed in on Amazon.com and how the online retailer wields its market power in e-commerce to further strengthen its position. 

 
Six Chicken-Industry Officials Indicted for Price Fixing

Six current and former chicken-industry executives have been indicted on price-fixing charges, according to court documents, expanding the U.S. government's antitrust prosecutions in the $65 billion poultry industry. 

 
Eli Lilly Asks FDA to Authorize Covid-19 Antibody Drug

The company is seeking the authorization for LY-CoV555, derived from a blood sample of one of the earliest U.S. survivors of Covid-19. 

 
Fast-Casual Chain Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy

The restaurant operator said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in a bid to reduce its liabilities as it works to recover from reduced business brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Venmo's New Credit Card Puts QR Codes Front and Center

Venmo, the payments app owned by PayPal Holdings, has introduced its first physical credit card, stamped with a prominent QR code on the front. 

 
New TikTok Twist: Investment Firm Pursues Longshot Bid

A low-profile investment firm is trying to entice the head of TikTok's parent company with a long-shot alternative bid, as the popular video-sharing app remains caught in a standoff between the U.S. and China. 

 
EU Signals More Antitrust Scrutiny of Tech After Broadcom Settles Dispute

Europe's top competition official said she would make more use of injunctions after successfully forcing U.S. chip maker Broadcom to change its alleged anticompetitive practices. 

 
Tobacco Companies Get a Clear Smokeless Signal

The weak performance of most tobacco stocks this year suggests it will be a slog to lose their pariah status, but a rally in one outlier, Swedish Match, shows why it should be worth the effort. 

 
Tesco Posts Profit Rise, Confirms Special Dividend

Tesco posted a profit for the first half of GBP551 million despite incurring coronavirus-related costs of around the same amount, and confirmed plans to pay a GBP5 billion special dividend

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 1.00% 367.701 Delayed Quote.15.18%
GRUBHUB INC. 1.22% 74.4 Delayed Quote.51.17%
LYFT, INC. -0.11% 26.365 Delayed Quote.-38.61%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.58% 194.5 Delayed Quote.77.18%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 0.08% 716.8 Delayed Quote.48.34%
TESCO PLC -0.65% 212.6 Delayed Quote.-16.14%
